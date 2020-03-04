A cellphone store near Wilmington was robbed by a man brandishing a knife late Tuesday morning, Delaware State Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, the suspect entered the Metro PCS store at 107 North Maryland Avenue around 11:35 a.m. on March 3, 2020, and pulled a knife on the employee at the sales counter, demanding money
The employee complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was described as a Hispanic male, average build, wearing a dark hoodie and light colored pants.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8566 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.