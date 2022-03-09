A recent series of robberies led Delaware State Police into a chase Wednesday that caused at least two crashes, and an arrest in Delaware County.
Police said they responded to the Acme at Foulk and Naamans Roads at 2:05 p.m. on March 9, 2022 looking for two suspects allegedly attempting to shoplift. One of the suspects allegedly struck a victim before fleeing.
About an hour later, police said they located a suspect vehicle, and attempted a traffic stop before the vehicle fled.
The pursuit led to a crash near Foulk and Silverside Roads, and also one with injuries at the Philadelphia Pike interchange with I-495 northbound, before the fleeing vehicle took the interstate into Pennsylvania.
Police were able to stop the vehicle on Chichester Avenue near I-95 in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, where two people were arrested.
The Acme attempted shoplifting is potentially being connected via a suspect vehicle to two other robberies this week.
An armed robbery was reported on March 7, 2022 at 5:56 a.m. at the King of Gold on 2201 Silverside Road. A suspect showed a handgun and demanded money. Police said no one was injured, but money was received by the suspect.
Earlier on Wednesday, at 4:27 a.m., a robbery was committed at the Sunoco at 3615 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. Two males allegedly entered the business demanding money, and implying they had a weapon. Money and merchandise were taken from the store.
Police said they continue to investigate the three robberies, no identifications were given for the suspects.