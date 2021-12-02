After an extended intermission caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a walkable fan-favorite returns to Wilmington this Friday.
"For 33 years, we have done the Art Loop, or Art On The Town--different people have different names for what we do the first Friday of every month--but it is the first Friday of every month that we do an art walk around the city of Wilmington. Not just in the city, but a little bit on the outskirts of Wilmington," said Wilmington Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz. "We are coming back after a hiatus that began right before the pandemic hit in 2020. It's very exciting."
The city administration and all of the galleries that are typically involved in the Art Loop have been itching to get back to participation, Betz said, and lingering concerns over COVID-19 have delayed a return of the event for some time, but with the widespread availability of vaccines and a knowledge base built around mitigation efforts or protecting one another from the virus, Bets said she's looking forward to getting the ball rolling once more.
"It's really exciting. I mean, I don't want to say we're back to normal, because it is not back to what we knew as normal pre-COVID, but it is exciting to be able to get out, gather with friends, support artists," she said. "It is very exciting to just have fun again, and not be focused on the serious side of life. We all know that that's necessary to pay some attention to, but also to have some respite from that is excellent, and we're really happy that we're able to provide that with the return of the Art Loop on December 3."
The event, now in its 33rd year, is a collaboration between the city, nonprofits, Out & About Magazine, and the 16 venues that will feature work from a variety of artists. And there's an added bonus to attending one of the events, which are available and accessible for just about everyone.
"One of the beauties of Art On The Town is that it's free. There is no admission charge at any of the galleries that participate," Betz said. "Almost 100% of the exhibiting spaces offer some sort of reception with some wine--some not necessarily wine, but some beverages, both of the adult kind and the intergenerational kind--and usually some sort of snack."
Some of the artists Betz highlighted included the work of Siohhan Duggan, whose "visual love letter to Coastal Delaware" will be exhibited in the Carvel State Office Building's Mezzanine Gallery at 820 North French Street, and Terron Mitchell's "sculptural...abstracts from wooden sheathing boards," which will be displayed at the Louis L. Redding Gallery at 800 North French Street.
A full list of artists, venues, COVID protocols, and future dates is available at ArtLoopWilmington.org.