Global tension does not have to impede economic and health cooperation across international borders, said several participants during Monday's half-day Global Leadership Council Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit based in Wilmington.
Leaders working on health, climate, security, food and other issues joined elected officials for panels devoted to these topics, with emphasis on how international developments affect Delaware's economic potential, security... even gas prices.
Atul Gawande, Assistant Administrator for Global Health at USAID, pointed out that this is the first winter in three years that hospitals are not being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients - China being an exception.
He said that is "thanks to our donation of over half-a-billion vaccines that have made it possible for the rest of the world to also gain immunity."
President of Kenya William Ruto took part in one panel virtually, pointing out that "this continent is the breadbasket of the world." However, eastern Africa is substantially impacted by climate variations.
On the health front, "global health and security are interconnected," Delaware State University Africana Studies Program Director Dr. Donna Patterson said. "What happens in Africa affects the world and as we've recently seen with the Ebola epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic, that what happens in Africa, what happens in China doesn't stay there."
Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., led the Mid-Atlantic Summit. It was held virtually in 2011.
“Today’s conference featured speakers from all over our country — from state government to the federal government, from the business sector to the nonprofit sector — on how Delaware is impacted by the world and Delaware's impact on the world,” Coons said. “We had positive and engaging conversations about ways that we can help grow Delaware’s business exports, from poultry and soybeans to manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and financial services, and how we can help manage our way through the consequences of the pandemic, global climate change, and the threats to our security. I’d like to thank our panelists and moderators for joining us today, and I look forward to continue demonstrating how our state benefits from our nation’s strong links to partners and allies around the globe.”
A recording of the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit can be found here.