With the government set to provide $28.6 billion in funding to restaurant relief as part of its $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, a Wilmington-based restauranteur played in a key role in lobbying the government to detail specific ways it could help those struggling businesses.
"It's been devastating. I mean, it's hard to believe that everything kind of went down almost a year ago to the day," Le Cavalier Executive Chef Tyler Aiken said. "A lot of us shuttered our restaurants for several months around March 15th of last year. Even when restaurants reopened in the capacity that they could, most of us found revenues were off anywhere from 50-to-80%. So it's been a very difficult year."
Aiken detailed on WDEL's DelAWARE with Peter MacArthur that the virus presented significant challenges and even more unknowns at the start for businesses that operated on an experience model and conducted primarily face-to-face services.
But as businesses shuttered to protect their outgoing expenses and their workforces until more could be learned about COVID-19, Aiken said seeing some start announcing permanent closures led to the decision that something needed to be done. So he helped form the Advisory Leadership Policy and Governance Committees for the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC).
"The Independent Restaurant Coalition is this incredible story. It started with a Zoom call between a few restaurateurs," Aiken said. "Really big names. Some of my personal heroes in the restaurant industry. Quickly, the ranks grew and, now a year later, we're in this incredible position where we've built a durable organization that's achieved something really momentous. We've got 100,000 people on the ground working towards the goal of saving restaurants."
Aiken said there was a learning curve on both sides of the equation. Those who joined the IRC's SaveRestaurants.com movement had to learn how to make their voices heard at a federal level.
"We were really, really lucky to have some support and underwriting in the beginning that allowed us to get lobbyists and some professional help getting the lay of the land in Washington, because most of us are really just operating restaurants day-to-day," he said. "It's been ups-and-downs, but we knew immediately when [the Paycheck Protection Program] took shape last spring, that really wasn't going to address the scope of the challenges that we knew we were facing at that time, and we're going to continue to face as this pandemic unfolded."
But those in government also had to learn how restaurants operated, and where their needs were, to maximize the assistance they would eventually craft to aid these businesses, particularly the smaller ones.
"We're such a decentralized economic sector. We're not dominated by just a few firms in our space. We're disparate, and it's a lot of small shops that, together, form a huge percentage of our workforce," Aiken said. "A lot of folks in DC didn't really get it. It was as much education as it was pleading and proposing practical programs."
Aiken gave a nod to U.S. Senator Chris Coons and his economic advisor Dave Brown, both of whom he credited with understanding the magnitude of just how bad the coming struggle would be, and doing their best to get ahead of the struggles what would eventually arrive down the pipeline.
More than 110,000 restaurants and bars have closed and the industry announced loses amounting to $219 billion in sales since the start of the pandemic. $28.5 billion may help, but it won't come close to providing what has been lost.
"It's an incredible number, and there may be sticker shock...that billions of dollars would be allocated to restaurants," said Aiken. "But our position has always been 90 cents of every dollar that comes in our front door goes out the back to purveyors, and to team members' salaries, wages. We're part of this ecosystem where the selling point for all these products, so it's not just been restaurants, it's been the whole supply chain that has really been hammered by this pandemic."
There is, thankfully, some hope with a visible light at the end of the tunnel. While officials are still working to roll them out smoothly, vaccines are here and they will eventually change the face of the pandemic.
"I do sense optimism. We're finally at a stage where restaurant workers are being vaccinated," he said. "It's super exciting. Obviously, the weather is turning, it's a beautiful week, and hopefully, consumer sentiment improves. We're all hoping for some semblance of normalcy this summer."
Which would be a great relief, following a year of struggling just to keep the lights on and the doors open.
"From the outside looking in, it's probably surprising how vulnerable restaurants are," Aiken said. "I think this was a formative experience for a lot of people. We all want to create more durable businesses moving forward, and there are a lot of ways to do that. So [the IRC is] trying to help our constituents...in the restaurant community, moving forwards, to be more survivable and be more resilient against crises like this one."