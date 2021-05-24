Come the start of June, The Wilmington Blue Rocks will be inviting as many fans as they can seat back to their ballgames.
Team officials announced Monday that beginning Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the stadium will reopen at full capacity, no masks required to attend.
Those out of their seats will be "encouraged" to still wear a mask, but "personal choice" will be respected, the announcement said.
Read the full statement here:
