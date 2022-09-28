A Wilmington charter school has been placed on formal review due to enrollment concerns.
Great Oaks Charter School, which is located in the Community Education Building at 1200 North French Street in Wilmington, serves students in grades 8 to 12.
Secretary of Education Mark Holodick says current enrollment at the school is 236 students, which is 73% of its authorized enrollment.
The investigation by the Charter School Accountability Committee (CSAC) will determine whether Great Oaks violated the terms of its charter.
More information about the formal review process is posted online here.