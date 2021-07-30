Charter School of Wilmington Alum and Ivy League champion Kieran Tuntivate finished 23rd in the 2020 Olympic 10,000 meters Friday evening.
Tuntivate, who was representing his father's native Thailand, held with the pack through the first 6,000 meters of the 6.2-mile race before trailing off as the pace quickened.
Tuntivate finished in 29:01.92 on a humid night in Tokyo (Friday morning U.S. time).
Next up for Delaware at the track and field venue is a former Middletown Cavalier.
Marquis Dendy begins his long jump competition with the semifinals on Saturday morning. That begins at 6:10 a.m. and is expected to be shown on USA Network.
Dendy, the 2016 World Champion in the event, saved his season-best for the perfect time, soaring 27'6", good enough for second place, and a guaranteed spot in next month's Tokyo Olympics.
The long jump finals are Sunday night (Monday in Tokyo) on USA Network.