A restaurant series in Wilmington that ran from December 2021 through March 2022, featuring celebrity chef talent, raised $100,000 for the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC).
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, Chef Tyler Akin, and leaders of the Buccini/Pollin Group, joined with representatives from the city's independent restaurants to make a check presentation to the IRC on Friday, July 15, 2022, in front of Le Cavalier Restaurant at 11th and Market streets.
Executive Director Erika Polmar said the IRC was borne out of the early days of the pandemic by chefs and restauranteurs across the country.
"They got together and started to try to figure out if they could advocate for changes to the PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] or if there was something else we could do," said Polmar, "and within days we went from 18 people to 100 people, and now we're 150,000 people."
Polmar said COVID took a heavy toll on the hospitality industry and the businesses that serve it.
"Who directly employ 11-million people and indirectly employ 16-million," said Polmar, "and when I say indirectly I'm talking about the folks that are delivering the beer, the linens, the florists, all of the things that go into a restaurant.
"And so when we close they're impacted too. You know we lost 100,000 [restaurants] in the first year."
Khoran Horn of Stripp'd in Philadelphia attended the check presentation and talked about how hard it was to keep operating during the pandemic.
"I would say probably the biggest hurdle to get over was how to figure out how to retain employees," said Horn. "Employees drive everything, they are your restaurant essentially."
Horn also credits the public for keeping them open.
"A big part of coming out of it and getting some positive traction was citizens realize what was going on and they were supporting small business," said Horn.
The money raised locally through the IRC x Wilmington series was a collection of mission-driven dinners and experiences featuring celebrity chef talent including Ashley Christensen, Tom Colicchio, Gregory Gourdet, and Andrew Zimmern alongside local talent from Bardea, La Fia, Le Cavalier, Stitch House, and Wm. Mulherin’s Sons.