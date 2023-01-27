Some people can pull out their guitars as their party trick at the next Eagles tailgate, but one Wilmington woman just may one up them all with her talent.
Sue Spilecki has been a tower chime player since she was in high school.
In 2018, around the last time when the Eagles eventually won the Super Bowl, Spilecki says that she started playing the Eagles' fight song.
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Wilmington is letting the Eagles fight song "fly". No one told her to stop, and people like Dan Young liked it, so she has brought it back this year.
"I think it's fabulous. We're used to hearing Christmas carols at Christmas and Ave Maria on Sundays," Young, an Eagles' fan says. "But to hear 'Fly Eagles Fly' this morning... It just made my entire day."
Spilecki keeps playing the church's bells while smiles spread like wildfire throughout the community.
She says that she has kept track of the Eagles' success this year and has brought it back, but says it's nothing personal.
"We are all children of God," says Spilecki. "Even the 49ers are children of God."
With hope and Eagles' spirit in her heart, Spilecki says that she has high hopes that she will still be playing the song next week.