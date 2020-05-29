Wilmington skyline

Wilmington City Council approved a revised $163.5 million budget Thursday night for Fiscal Year 2021 that begins on July 1.

The budget was revised down $5.7 million from Mayor Mike Purzycki's initial announcement in March, and is $3.9 million below the current year's budget.

The new budget does not include a property tax or water rate hike, and includes no city layoffs.

There is still a chance the budget may need to be downgraded depending on how future COVID-19 related impacts hit the city's revenue totals.

The proposal includes tapping $5.4 million from the Tax Stabilization Fund for the first time in eight years.

Here are the departmental breakdown of the budget reductions, provided by the Mayor's office.

POLICE                      

Total Reduction: $1,328,831    Dept. Reduction: $472,125    Healthcare Savings: $856,706

  • $345,000 reduction for elimination of 10 of the 20 proposed new neighborhood cameras and associated contractual monitoring personnel

  • $67,795 reduction for elimination of vacant Communication & Data Specialist position

  • $70,280 General Fund reduction for elimination of two new School Resource Officers requested in the original Proposed Budget

FIRE

Total Reduction: $596,103       Dept. Reduction: $178,146      Healthcare Savings: $417,957

  • $150,500 reduction for recruit fees, uniforms, and equipment

  • $22,000 increase for contractual Station 5 condo agreement

PARKS

Total Reduction: $633,411      Dept. Reduction: $541,804      Healthcare Savings: $91,607

  • $226,530 reduction for temporary salaries, including Hicks summer camp and rec specialists, Recreation scorekeepers and seasonal programs, and various Youth and Families programs

  • $56,000 reduction in Consultants funding

  • $50,000 reduction for Hicks building maintenance services

  • $50,000 reduction for Maintenance Division temporary agencies

  • $30,000 reduction for Arts in the Park and Delaware Nature Society

  • $12,800 reduction for Camp Barnes

  • $116,474 in various MS&E reductions, including noncapitalized equipment, advertising, and maintenance

MAYOR’S OFFICE

Total Reduction: $424,216      Dept. Reduction: $360,463      Healthcare Savings: $63,753

  • $124,863 reduction to Personal Services, which reflects the removal of funding for the Deputy Director of Economic Development position

  • $103,000 reduction to Grants to Agencies, which reflects a reduction in grant funding for community events and organizations

  • $65,000 total reduction to Consultants spread across the Mayor’s Office, the Office of Management & Budget, and the Office of Cultural Affairs

CITY COUNCIL GENERAL FUND

Total Reduction: $470,653      Dept. Reduction: $437,107      Healthcare Savings: $33,546

  • $132,981 reduction to Personal Services, which reflects the elimination of a new Legislative Council position requested in the original Proposed Budget

  • $108,000 reduction to Miscellaneous Projects

  • $92,000 reduction to Consultants

CITY COUNCIL CATV FUND

Total Reduction: $44,000        Dept. Reduction: $44,000         Healthcare Savings: N/A

  • $40,000 reduction to Consultants (WITN public relations services contract)

  • $2,000 reduction to Travel

  • $2,000 reduction to Registrations

PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

Total Reduction: $21,021        Dept. Reduction: $4,393          Healthcare Savings: $16,628

  • $2,893 total reduction to Travel & Subsistence and Registrations, reflecting the low likelihood of travel to conferences and other professional development opportunities in the coming year

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES

Total Reduction: $420,853      Dept. Reduction: $372,796     Healthcare Savings: $48,057

  • $299,000 reduction to Computer Software Licenses, reflecting the removal of funds budgeted for upgrading the City’s accounting software to the Cloud

  • $67,796 reduction to Personal Services, which reflects the elimination of a vacant Document Management Technician position

PUBLIC WORKS GENERAL FUND

Total Reduction: $674,680      Dept. Reduction: $397,087     Healthcare Savings: $277,593

  • $260,000 reduction for landfill fees, temporary agencies and roads and repairs

  • $136,087 reduction for consultants, contracted maintenance services, engineering, overtime and holiday pay

PUBLIC WORKS WATER/SEWER FUND

Total Reduction: $834,022      Dept. Reduction: $610,075     Healthcare Savings: $223,947

  • $505,550 reduction for computer software non-capital, consultants, and repairs to building structures

  • $104,525 reduction for laboratory fees, engineering, and noncapitalized equipment

FINANCE GENERAL FUND

Total Reduction: $417,815      Dept. Reduction: $285,000     Healthcare Savings: $132,815

  • $170,000 reduction for collection expense

  • $115,000 reduction for temporary agencies and training

FINANCE WATER/SEWER FUND

Total Reduction: $265,692      Dept. Reduction: $212,500     Healthcare Savings: $53,192

  • $200,000 reduction for collection expense legal and sheriff sale

  • $12,500 reduction for furniture and fixtures

LAW

Total Reduction: $262,301      Dept. Reduction: $223,033     Healthcare Savings: $39,268 

  • Reduce Court Costs & Notary Fees by $60,000 due to the pause in sheriff sales

  • Eliminate Operation Heat, saving $83,033

  • Reduce Legal $80,000 by eliminating consultants used in labor negotiation

AUDIT GENERAL FUND

Total Reduction: $24,952        Dept. Reduction: $10,000         Healthcare Savings: $14,952 

  • Eliminate Travel & Subsistence, saving $10,000

LICENSES & INSPECTIONS

Total Reduction: $189,796      Dept. Reduction: $95,555        Healthcare Savings: $94,241 

  • Delete the vacant plans examiner position, saving $95,555

TREASURER’S OFFICE GENERAL FUND

Total Reduction: $5,118          Dept. Reduction: $0                   Healthcare Savings: $5,11

REAL ESTATE & HOUSING GENERAL FUND

Total Reduction: $3,689          Dept. Reduction: $0                   Healthcare Savings: $3,689

HUMAN RESOURCES GENERAL FUND

Total Reduction: $181,797      Dept. Reduction: $144,000      Healthcare Savings: $37,797 

  • Eliminate Consultants in the Employment Services Division, saving $50,000. These funds were to be used for City University

  • Eliminate Consultants in the Classification & Compensation Division, saving $50,000. These funds were to be used for the study of the implementation of a new classification & compensation system

  • Reduce Miscellaneous Charges- NOC in the Compliance Division by $21,000 to a new budgeted total of $41,400

HUMAN RESOURCES SELF–INSURANCE FUNDS

(Risk Management Fund - Workers’ Compensation Fund - Health and Welfare Fund)

Total Reduction: $2,465,195    Dept. Reduction: $2,465,195    Healthcare Savings: N/A

  • Reduce Medical Costs in the Health & Welfare Fund by $1,044,197 based on up-to-date data provided by USI, the City’s insurance broker

  • Reduce Prescription Costs in the Health & Welfare Fund by $1,244,070 after considering projected rebates and discounts

  • Reduce Dental Costs in the Health & Welfare Fund by $177,108 due to the City moving to a self-insured plan

  • Reduce Medical Stop Loss Insurance in the Health & Welfare Fund by $55,933 due to a decrease in overall claims, as well as a reduction in large claimants

Tags