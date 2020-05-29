Wilmington City Council approved a revised $163.5 million budget Thursday night for Fiscal Year 2021 that begins on July 1.
The budget was revised down $5.7 million from Mayor Mike Purzycki's initial announcement in March, and is $3.9 million below the current year's budget.
The new budget does not include a property tax or water rate hike, and includes no city layoffs.
There is still a chance the budget may need to be downgraded depending on how future COVID-19 related impacts hit the city's revenue totals.
The proposal includes tapping $5.4 million from the Tax Stabilization Fund for the first time in eight years.
Here are the departmental breakdown of the budget reductions, provided by the Mayor's office.
POLICE
Total Reduction: $1,328,831 Dept. Reduction: $472,125 Healthcare Savings: $856,706
$345,000 reduction for elimination of 10 of the 20 proposed new neighborhood cameras and associated contractual monitoring personnel
$67,795 reduction for elimination of vacant Communication & Data Specialist position
$70,280 General Fund reduction for elimination of two new School Resource Officers requested in the original Proposed Budget
FIRE
Total Reduction: $596,103 Dept. Reduction: $178,146 Healthcare Savings: $417,957
$150,500 reduction for recruit fees, uniforms, and equipment
$22,000 increase for contractual Station 5 condo agreement
PARKS
Total Reduction: $633,411 Dept. Reduction: $541,804 Healthcare Savings: $91,607
$226,530 reduction for temporary salaries, including Hicks summer camp and rec specialists, Recreation scorekeepers and seasonal programs, and various Youth and Families programs
$56,000 reduction in Consultants funding
$50,000 reduction for Hicks building maintenance services
$50,000 reduction for Maintenance Division temporary agencies
$30,000 reduction for Arts in the Park and Delaware Nature Society
$12,800 reduction for Camp Barnes
$116,474 in various MS&E reductions, including noncapitalized equipment, advertising, and maintenance
MAYOR’S OFFICE
Total Reduction: $424,216 Dept. Reduction: $360,463 Healthcare Savings: $63,753
$124,863 reduction to Personal Services, which reflects the removal of funding for the Deputy Director of Economic Development position
$103,000 reduction to Grants to Agencies, which reflects a reduction in grant funding for community events and organizations
$65,000 total reduction to Consultants spread across the Mayor’s Office, the Office of Management & Budget, and the Office of Cultural Affairs
CITY COUNCIL GENERAL FUND
Total Reduction: $470,653 Dept. Reduction: $437,107 Healthcare Savings: $33,546
$132,981 reduction to Personal Services, which reflects the elimination of a new Legislative Council position requested in the original Proposed Budget
$108,000 reduction to Miscellaneous Projects
$92,000 reduction to Consultants
CITY COUNCIL CATV FUND
Total Reduction: $44,000 Dept. Reduction: $44,000 Healthcare Savings: N/A
$40,000 reduction to Consultants (WITN public relations services contract)
$2,000 reduction to Travel
$2,000 reduction to Registrations
PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
Total Reduction: $21,021 Dept. Reduction: $4,393 Healthcare Savings: $16,628
$2,893 total reduction to Travel & Subsistence and Registrations, reflecting the low likelihood of travel to conferences and other professional development opportunities in the coming year
DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES
Total Reduction: $420,853 Dept. Reduction: $372,796 Healthcare Savings: $48,057
$299,000 reduction to Computer Software Licenses, reflecting the removal of funds budgeted for upgrading the City’s accounting software to the Cloud
$67,796 reduction to Personal Services, which reflects the elimination of a vacant Document Management Technician position
PUBLIC WORKS GENERAL FUND
Total Reduction: $674,680 Dept. Reduction: $397,087 Healthcare Savings: $277,593
$260,000 reduction for landfill fees, temporary agencies and roads and repairs
$136,087 reduction for consultants, contracted maintenance services, engineering, overtime and holiday pay
PUBLIC WORKS WATER/SEWER FUND
Total Reduction: $834,022 Dept. Reduction: $610,075 Healthcare Savings: $223,947
$505,550 reduction for computer software non-capital, consultants, and repairs to building structures
$104,525 reduction for laboratory fees, engineering, and noncapitalized equipment
FINANCE GENERAL FUND
Total Reduction: $417,815 Dept. Reduction: $285,000 Healthcare Savings: $132,815
$170,000 reduction for collection expense
$115,000 reduction for temporary agencies and training
FINANCE WATER/SEWER FUND
Total Reduction: $265,692 Dept. Reduction: $212,500 Healthcare Savings: $53,192
$200,000 reduction for collection expense legal and sheriff sale
$12,500 reduction for furniture and fixtures
LAW
Total Reduction: $262,301 Dept. Reduction: $223,033 Healthcare Savings: $39,268
Reduce Court Costs & Notary Fees by $60,000 due to the pause in sheriff sales
Eliminate Operation Heat, saving $83,033
Reduce Legal $80,000 by eliminating consultants used in labor negotiation
AUDIT GENERAL FUND
Total Reduction: $24,952 Dept. Reduction: $10,000 Healthcare Savings: $14,952
Eliminate Travel & Subsistence, saving $10,000
LICENSES & INSPECTIONS
Total Reduction: $189,796 Dept. Reduction: $95,555 Healthcare Savings: $94,241
Delete the vacant plans examiner position, saving $95,555
TREASURER’S OFFICE GENERAL FUND
Total Reduction: $5,118 Dept. Reduction: $0 Healthcare Savings: $5,11
REAL ESTATE & HOUSING GENERAL FUND
Total Reduction: $3,689 Dept. Reduction: $0 Healthcare Savings: $3,689
HUMAN RESOURCES GENERAL FUND
Total Reduction: $181,797 Dept. Reduction: $144,000 Healthcare Savings: $37,797
Eliminate Consultants in the Employment Services Division, saving $50,000. These funds were to be used for City University
Eliminate Consultants in the Classification & Compensation Division, saving $50,000. These funds were to be used for the study of the implementation of a new classification & compensation system
Reduce Miscellaneous Charges- NOC in the Compliance Division by $21,000 to a new budgeted total of $41,400
HUMAN RESOURCES SELF–INSURANCE FUNDS
(Risk Management Fund - Workers’ Compensation Fund - Health and Welfare Fund)
Total Reduction: $2,465,195 Dept. Reduction: $2,465,195 Healthcare Savings: N/A
Reduce Medical Costs in the Health & Welfare Fund by $1,044,197 based on up-to-date data provided by USI, the City’s insurance broker
Reduce Prescription Costs in the Health & Welfare Fund by $1,244,070 after considering projected rebates and discounts
Reduce Dental Costs in the Health & Welfare Fund by $177,108 due to the City moving to a self-insured plan
Reduce Medical Stop Loss Insurance in the Health & Welfare Fund by $55,933 due to a decrease in overall claims, as well as a reduction in large claimants