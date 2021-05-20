Wilmington City Council approved a $172.7 million operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that includes a stormwater, water, and sewer rate increase, but no raise in property taxes.
The budget is a 5.6% or $9.2 million raise from last year, and is using $6.17 million from the Tax Stabilization Reserve to achieve balance.
There will be a 3% increase in water and sewer rates, along with a 2% stormwater fee increase. Wilmington estimates that works out to about $1.75 per month bump for a City customer using 4,000 gallons of water. That accounts for an extra $1.58 million in revenue.
The overall budget was approved in a 11-2 vote, with City Council President Trippi Congo and Second District Councilwoman Shané Darby voting against the plan.
Finance Committee Chair Chris Johnson, who helped oversee the budget process, lauded an extra $300,000 going to the Wilmington Clean Streets Program, bringing its funding up to $700,000.
"This is marked mainly to stabilize our neighborhoods, because if our neighborhoods aren't cleaner, safer, nicer, then crime will continue to fester in the deepest parts of our city."
$500,000 will go to the Wilmington Land Bank, while $300,000 is supporting a gun violence prevention program.
"This is not from a law enforcement perspective, this is from a gun violence and treatment perspective, so we can truly get into the heart of what is causing violence in our neighborhoods," Johnson said.
$50,000 will help kickstart a proposed Citizens Review Board Panel, which is still being debated in Dover.
"From Day 1 President Congo has stressed what the vision in the City Council is," Johnson said. "One is accountability of the police department, from body cameras to citizen review, Wilmington is stepping up and taking these initiatives head-on."
Darby said she couldn't vote for the budget due to several line items she couldn't approve.
"There are places that are [run]-down, parks our kids can't go to, some of our kids aren't eating, families are struggling, and we're putting $50,000 into Rodney Square for flowers and water where the businesses wanted it, but not the people."
She also questioned whether the new budget treats the Wilmington Riverfront the same way as less wealthy neighborhoods.
"I don't see clear investment happening across the city. I don't think the administration can be trusted based on its history, and I'm just concerned about funds being equitably allocated to improve, engage, and advocate all Wilmington residents, not just those living or investing on the Riverfront, or on Market Street."
Council President Congo, who said he's never voted for a budget, said he just couldn't bring himself to support the final plan, even though he said there were many positives among the $172.7 million budget.
"Body Cameras, Citizens Review Boards, money that is going to be put into the disparity study are really great things, but it's not enough in my humble opinion."
Also included in the budget is $124,000 to allow Wilmington's five pools to open Tuesday-Sunday from 12-7 p.m, for ten weeks, instead of the usual eight.
You can find Mayor Purzycki's Budget summary here.