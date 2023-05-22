A Fiscal Year 2024 operating budget is in place for the City of Wilmington.
City Council Thursday night passed an operating budget of close to $182.5-million with nine "yes" votes, three "no" votes and one vote of present. The budget does not raise property taxes but contains an increase of 5.7% for water and sewer and 6% in stormwater rates.
Council Finance and Economic Development Committee Chairman Chris Johnson said the budget contains $4-million for a new neighborhood stabilization fund that would help some citizens make home repairs and facade improvements and with down payment assistances, and supporting other initiatives such as citywide beautification.
"The neighborhood stabilization fund will be an unprecedented direct infusion to help out our most vulnerable residents in our hardest hit neighborhoods," Johnson said.
"I am thrilled that our fiscal budget has passed. Both branches of government engaged in robust negotiations that resulted in a win-win situation for the community, businesses, and all stakeholders," Councilwoman Michelle Harlee said. She is co-chair of the Finance and Economic Development Committee. "This budget is a testament to our commitment to responsible financial management and our dedication to serving the needs of our community and stakeholders. I am proud to say that this budget includes significant investments in key areas. The one that is dear to my heart is Neighborhood Stabilization. This investment will help to improve the quality of life for all members of our community and ensure that we continue to thrive and grow. I want to thank our Finance Committee for their input and feedback that was invaluable in shaping this budget and ensuring that it reflects the needs and priorities of our community. I am confident that this budget will have a positive impact on our community for years to come.”
Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a statement that he thanks City Council for approving a balanced budget.
The Mayor's Office listed these highlights of the budget:
- $250,000 to provide payment assistance to individuals who cannot pay their water bills; the City had been using ARPA funding for this program for the past few years but has now appropriated funds from the City’s water utility to keep this important program in force.
- $250,000 to provide down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers who want to call Wilmington their home. (This program is income limited.)
- $200,000 to continue work on the citywide Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Title II Transition Plan so that every person has the ability to function without obstacles and to enjoy services and events provided on public lands and sidewalks and in public buildings.
- $250,000 to support the Wilmington Police Department’s Neighborhood Camera Safety Program; currently, there are one hundred neighborhood cameras in place.
- $150,000 for the Land Use and Planning Department to conduct, for the first time in 55 years, a comprehensive zoning code review and update.
- $482,000 to the Department of Information Technology (IT) to support new computer software and software licensing, additional cloud data back-up services, and allow for the digitizing of all records of the Land Use and Planning Department and the Licenses and Inspections Department, thereby improving efficiency in storing, documenting, and retrieving information.
- A half-million dollar decrease in Water/Sewer Utility legal fees from $700,000 to $200,000, or just over 71%. The substantial decrease is due to the fact that legal proceedings against the New Castle County government (wastewater treatment contract) and Honeywell International Inc. (breach of contract regarding the City’s renewable energy bio-solids facility) have been settled.