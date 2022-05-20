Wilmington City Council approved a $176.9 million budget that cut part of a proposed property tax increase.
The budget still includes a 6% property tax increase, the first in six years, along with a 5% sewer/water rate hike.
The property tax increase is expected to raise about $2.6 million, and will be an average annual increase of $41.76 for residents, with another $2.5 million coming into the sewer fund on a $2.35 monthly increase based on 4,000 gallons.
City Council voted for 15 position cuts, one more than Mayor Mike Purzycki's proposal, including seven police department vacancies.
The budget creates a new Land Use and Planning Department, which council says will help with permitting, plan receive, and land development.
$12 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds are being used for revenue replacements, and ultimately created a $9.5 million budget surplus.
Council President Trippi Congo said he would have liked to see more of the city's share of $55 million in ARPA funds spent on revenue replacement, but Finance Committee Chairman Chris Johnson disagreed.
"That's really robbing Peter to pay Paul, because we're not able to invest in neighborhood stabilization, we're not able to give money to our struggling non-profits and small businesses. We wouldn't be able to invest in public safety."
Johnson said the city must work to make Wilmington an attractive place to live, as the city has relied on a wage tax that isn't collected if businesses and workers leave the city or work remotely out of the city.
"The long-term fiscal outlook for the city is we're still hopeful, but we're guarded. We had to take the steps now to be proactive to make sure we can move our city forward."
Congo was one of three council members to vote against the budget saying he was prepared to vote for a 3% budget increase, but wants to see the state legislature spend more money in Wilmington.
Second District Councilwoman Shané Darby also voted no on the budget, and felt there should have been more budget cuts, and expenses added, to the police department, including them paying for an $80,000 audit instead of the Mayor's Office.
"We have no accountability for our police department. The best way to hold someone accountable is through their funding, and their budget, and we continue to give them more money."
The third no vote came from James Spadola, council's lone Republican, who felt council should cut back funding to their WITN cable access channel that broadcasts their meetings and highlights various city events, instead pushing them to find sponsorships.
He also had concerns over the police audit, saying he didn't believe the audit would lead to anything, and that the police department is already audited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, who does the same for Delaware State Police, Newark, Dover, and other forces in Delaware.
Councilwoman Yolanda McCoy said she knows that any increase will hurt, especially for families fighting inflation coming out of a pandemic.
"Please understand that we do realize what the budget looks like for the city and also for yourselves. We are looking at that the gas is looking like, I know what it costs to buy a family pack of chicken. I totally understand what is going on, and that's the reason we were able to lock in and say (the tax increase) was way too much."
Congo pushed Council to not pass the budget Thursday night, wanting to reconsider giving more funding to L&I following Monday's condemnation of apartments on Adams Street, but lost the vote 10-3.