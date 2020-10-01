Wilmington Police took another step towards being outfitted with body cameras as Wilmington City County approved the local funding for a program that could begin to be implemented by the end of the year.
Council voted 10-0 (1 present - Sam Guy) to allocate an extra $400,000 for hiring four additional officers, a Sergeant and three Patrol Officers, who will oversee the program. That money would come from the Tax Stabilization Reserve.
Standing in the way currently is the future of a $542,388 federal grant, which would cover the first year of a 5-year, $1.95 million contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc., who would oversee the project.
The city will purchase 319 body cameras, one for each officer on the force, including the four new hires.
Councilman Christofer Johnson said he's typically against adding money to the police budget, but he's on board with this proposal.
"I'm prayerful that the grant will come in. The latest I've heard is hopefully by the 15th. So hopefully we should know in the next two weeks, and if that's going forward, than hopefully we will have a fully implemented program, ready to start for the new year."
Councilman Bud Freel said even if the grant doesn't pull through, the body cameras will be coming.
"If the grant comes in, great, if not, we will be back here doing another budget amendment to take care of that amount of dollars. The administration is committed to that."
In a release from the city, Chief Tracy said the WPD is already working on policies for implementing the cameras, including the storage and sharing of video. The plan is to share those policies with HR and the police union before being made public.
In addition to the cameras, Wilmington City Council also allocated $30,000 to Council President-Elect Trippi Congo and Treasurer-Elect Dawayne Sims to aid in their transitions after Election Day.
"The election isn't until November, and they cannot expend any monies until then, but it doesn't hurt to let them know that these monies are available and they can start planning accordingly," Freel said. "That's all we were trying to do, was to help these individuals out as plan to take their new office."