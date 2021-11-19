Wilmington City Council approved three Wilmington Police grant applications, but not without some members calling for the department to change the focus of their future grant searches.
Council voted 9-2 (2 absent) to authorize the department to apply for a total of $1,439,099.16 in funds to cover overtime costs in crime reduction efforts and cold cases, plus hire two additional workers for the Victim Services Unit that would help in community violence intervention programs.
Several council members voiced concerns about shifting more money to the police department.
One of those was Councilman Chris Johnson (8th District) said he initially had reservations about supporting attention funding for the police, but said the fact the money has no required local match, and that the public should find other ways to attempt police reform.
"We invite the public to become engaged if you have policing alternatives or other programs we can do, we need those proposals. We are looking at them, as well as looking at ARP (American Rescue Plan) and everything else. We are hard at work, but we need to make sure our city is safe. Bottom line, every neighborhood we are going through a gun crisis right now. That is why this is why we are from a stand point we have no choice but to support this."
Council President Trippi Congo voted against the grants, saying his concerns about how the police department operates have fallen on deaf ears.
"It's just very frustrating being part of council for years now that has constantly asked the police department to search and look for grants that speak to some of the very same things my colleagues just spoke about. It never happens, and I'm not sure how it ever happens, if we just go along to get along."
Councilwoman Shané Darby, who has been working on a "police reform packet," joined Congo in the dissent.
"They do not need any more money. Actually, a lot of their money needs to be reallocated to social services, mental health, and homelessness. They need to be addressing issues like that."
Johnson said he agreed with Darby when it comes to where the police should be focusing their time if they want additional money.
"I wish there were other grants. There are a lot of other needs that we have, specifically with policing alternatives and mental health treatment that we could use in the city. I really implore the department, and I know several of my colleagues are trying to work with the department to find grants on that avenue."
Congo said he had no choice but to vote against a bill supporting the police, which has been a common stance since he took over the Council Presidency this term.
"I'm not going to support this. I hope one day we can be unified and strong enough as a council, and as a community, to make our demands at this point revelant [sic] to our police department."
Darby said the no votes will continue, until she hears from Wilmington Police, and starts to see the changes she wants.
"I believe in police reform. The police department is not willing to have that conversation. We're hoping that they are just one day just start looking for grants that surround social services. They're not going to do that, so at some point you have to take a stand, and you have to say 'no, I'm not going to go along with the get along."
WDEL reached out to a Wilmington Police Spokesperson after Thursday night's meeting, but did not receive an immediate response. They also did not respond to WDEL two weeks ago when asked about their thoughts about Councilwoman Darby's police reform packet.