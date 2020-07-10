Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to authorize the Wilmington Police Department to release a minimally-redacted version of its police procedure manual.
Councilman Christofer Johnson introduced the legislation last month after the council voted in a more split 8-5 decision on a resolution calling for the release of what is known as the 'white book'.
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy told the Public Safety Committee on Monday his hope was to have the entire manual, save the portions needing to be redacted for safety or policy, on their website sometime in September or October.
"This has been a struggle, this has been something that has been debated for years. This is something that honestly we should have years ago. Many departments, especially in big cities throughout the nation already have this. That fact that no department in Delaware has this, and Wilmington will be the first, makes this even more historical."
Portions of the manual, including use of force, administration of discipline, and general conduct, are already posted on the WPD website.
Councilman Sam Guy pointed out that a 2017 resolution asking for the manual to be distributed to each member of council was voted down.
Council also posted a series of resolutions, including confirming the seven members of the Wilmington Civil Rights Commission.
City Council appointees Garrison Davis and Kathleen Patterson join Mayor Mike Purzycki's choices of Brionna Denby, Esq., Nate Durant, Luz Maldonado, John Mitchell, and Amy O'Neill.
All will serve three-year terms.
City Council also recommended the Delaware General Assembly Repeal the Delaware Law Enforcement Bill of Rights.
Bud Freel also introduced legislation that would send $542,388 to the police department to pay for the purchase of body cameras. It was sent to the Public Safety Committee for further consideration.
Wilmington City Council will go on its traditional summer break, the next meeting is set for August 20.