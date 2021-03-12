Wilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said she's enjoyed watching the growth of 15 community gardens in her 3rd District, but is concerned that not everyone is treating it as a full-time commitment.
"If it's coming from individuals who are doing the gardening, which starts out good, but in the winter they don't clean them out, now you're leaving the cabbage and tomato plants, they're infested. The Third District is infested with possums and raccoons."
Oliver said she received more than 1,000 signatures on a petition asking Council to look into concerns about community garden conditions, and that another problem is they seem to be springing up out of no where, often in whatever vacant land appears in her district.
"Nothing against neighborhood gardens, I love them, I participate in them, but we can not allow gardens in between people's homes, and they don't know they're there."
Eighth District Councilman Nathan Field said the solution to improving the gardens doesn't begin with fines of calling council people, but rather like the gardens themselves, grassroots communication.
"Let's strengthen the civic groups and have more conversations about there. Get these conversations in front of the neighbors, have more transparency and better communication. If we do that, that would solve a lot of these problems."
Community Development & Urban Planning Committee Chair Maria Cabrera supported a resolution that would have anyone wishing to create a new community garden go to their local civic association with a year-round maintenance schedule.
"As much as we want to green the city and have these spaces, there's also an amount of responsibility that comes with it."