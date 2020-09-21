Wilmington City Council members expressed concern about rising gun violence in the city in recent weeks that led to the city eclipsing its shooting record last year with three-and-a-half months still left in the year.
Councilwoman Linda Gray was first to speak up, and she first tried to comment on the Delaware FOP's endorsement of President Trump.
"That is very disturbing. I've spoken with several police officers, and they said that they didn't..."
She was interrupted by Council President Hanifa Shabazz.
"Councilwoman Gray, please, we do not talk politics in the business meeting of council," she said.
Gray then went on to advocate for a daytime curfew.
"I urge people to take care of their own," she said. "I've been supporting a curfew--if the kids aren't on the street, then maybe they can't get harmed. And even though we're in COVID and there is virtual teaching, young men, young women should not be on the street in school hours.
Councilwoman Loretta Walsh, who chairs the public safety committee which meets Tuesday, September 22, at 5 p.m. encouraged Gray to get with a staffer and write legislation, if she wants to see a daytime curfew.
"The committee will speak to it...we already have a curfew for kids on [the] books. If you want a daytime curfew, I'm not going to sit down and investigate it because there's too many things involved with it right now. Who picks up the children? The police? If the police pick them up, where do they take them? Home? If nobody's home, where do they take them then? Again, we're going to put a job on our police officers that's not part of their job, shouldn't be part of their job, yet becomes part of their job, and then people wonder where the cops are."
Walsh called on schools, which are largely delivering remote instruction in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic, to do more.
"Where are the school boards here? Where are the school districts here? They should step up a little bit and start taking some responsibility for the lack of teaching that's going on with our children because they're just not properly supervised," said Walsh. "We just can't solve all the problems--that's the bottom line with our city--even though we'd all like have a magic wand and be able to do it."
Gray also called for personal responsibility.
"And I think it would really help if parents checked on the kids...we have to start in the home," she said. "Know where your kids are, try to find something to engage them in, reach out to community activities--we're going to try to find more activities in the community for young adults and for kids," said Gray.
Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver noted there are several activities--some virtual--available for kids including at REACH Riverside's "The Warehouse" as well as the YMCA.
"I don't think the parents, maybe they don't know about them or maybe they haven't followed up," she said.
She echoed Gray's comments.
"A lot of this starts from home. A lot of the parents don't know what the youth are doing, so it's more than one thing that's going on with these shootings," she said. "It's not just here, it's all over the world...I think a lot of it has to do with education...city council cannot do it all and neither can the police. I think this thing is just bigger than us--it's an epidemic--and it's sad," said Oliver.
Councilman Ciro Adams also stressed that notion.
"Government doesn't have the answers to these questions," he said. "The CDC report...showed some of the reasons why these things do go on, and a lot of that had to do with individual responsibility," he said.
Council President Shabazz, who had sought the CDC's involvement in the city's gun violence epidemic years ago, said she feels the city's pain, but pointed to a number of steps already taken based on the CDC's recommendations.
"We have community intervention teams, which is made up of individuals from the communities that try to engage with the young people, try to intervene with them and try to stop whatever their beef may be, and probably avoid some violent issues that are taking place," she said. "We've created safe havens so our children have safe places to go in our community centers on weekends and open at night. We try to find adults so they could feel comfortable to confide in when they're having issues or need help and resources; there's social workers in the libraries and in our schools, and in the community centers to help families."
While Shabazz said there's no one way out of this epidemic, the city needs a diverse comprehensive plan.
"I know we have a strong 'no-snitch' policy within the neighborhood, but we're getting to the point now, where if maybe they don't want to talk to police, maybe we need to engage our faith-based organizations--they become who we can rely and say 'we know there's a person in trouble, and they're having a beef with someone, and are they carrying a gun? We have to be able to share the intelligence...for us to be able to address it," said Shabazz.
Councilwoman Yolanda McCoy also called for more parental involvement.
"A lot of the stuff may be a little bit beyond our control, but I, as a parent, am trying to just ask every parent to be a little bit more aware...use your instincts, if you feel like something is amiss...please make sure that you try to keep your child safe--that's all I ask," she said. "We're not going to lay blame...it's just about keeping your individual children safe."
Councilwoman Michelle Harlee called on Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy to speak on the issue.
"So many people in the community ask what is city council doing? What are our elected officials doing? And I believe that our Wilmington Police Department is doing a good job. I believe that the chief is doing what he's supposed to do, but I do believe it's an opportunity for him to get before the public to say something, in support of the community wanting to know an update...I would like to hear him address the community."
Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon also called for a public conference, involving police.
"To make sure that also people feel comfortable...I think it's important that they see the police in a space where they're [comfortable] and talking in-person in some capacity," she said.
David Karas, spokesman for the Wilmington Police Department did not comment on whether the chief would be speaking publicly in any kind of community forum, as requested by some members of council, in the near future.
"Our department will continue to release updates when we have additional information we are able to share, and we continue to encourage those with information about any investigation to contact police.
As with any shooting incident that occurs, our department works to identify suspects and gather intelligence to assist as we mobilize resources to prevent further violence. We continue to implement our core crime prevention strategies – including intelligence-led policing; CompStat methodology; community engagement and geographic integrity (ensuring the same officers work in the same neighborhoods each time they report for duty); and leveraging NIBIN firearm and ballistic tracing and analysis – as we seek to further enhance public safety in Wilmington," Karas said in an email.
For information on joining the virtual Wilmington Public Safety Committee meeting, click here.
"The shootings will be discussed; this is a crisis situation, and there's not going to be an easy way out; there's going to have to be some hard choices, and so we'll discuss some of those options. We're going to have Chief Tracy sit down...and talk about what the plan is, because we've asked him to have a plan at least, how we can address this said," Councilman Chris Johnson.