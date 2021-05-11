Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola said he doesn't believe Wilmington Police has a quota system, but he's out to make sure one never forms.
Spadola introduced an ordinance at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting that would outlaw Wilmington Police from creating ticket or arrest quotas in any form.
"I think it's long overdue in the criminal justice realm. A lot of people think it's already outlawed in Delaware, but there's nothing on the books banning police quotas in Wilmington or the state of Delaware."
Public Safety Committee Chair Loretta Walsh questioned why the legislation did not include a penalty, but Spadola said the idea of his potential law is preventative, not punitive.
"I highly doubt the [Attorney General]'s office would ever prosecute a police officer for instituting a quota system, but ideally having it on the books as a law would prevent that situation from ever needing to be enforced."
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy told the committee he is mostly on board with the concept.
"I would say I'm in agreement, in principle, to this legislation, as quotas are not a component of our law enforcement agency. They were not before I got here, they're not now, and they shouldn't be in the future. We measure our success not by tickets or arrests, but by crime rates, and results of the efforts to reduce crime and enhance public safety."
Councilman Chris Johnson said a potential next step beyond banning quotas is determining whether Wilmington Police should be doing traffic enforcement, period.
"We need to be looking at should the Wilmington Police be doing traffic enforcement at all. I know certain jurisdictions, such as New York City, recently found great results with having a traffic-only division."
That might be for the future, but Spadola said he hopes his legislation can start a trend that covers the entire First State.
"I hope we can take the lead in Delaware and ban them in Wilmington, and ideally take them to where they are a problem in other parts of the state."
Wilmington City Council will vote on the ordinance at the June 3, 2021 meeting.