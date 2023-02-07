Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola said Wilmington's on-street parking shortage can sometimes drive business away.
"In addition to the neighborhood concerns, you hear about zero parking downtown. Multiple times I've driven down there trying to go out to eat, and you can't get a spot and turn around."
Spadola has offered a resolution asking Mayor Purzycki's administration look at potentially extending parking enforcement to nights and weekends.
His resolution comes in an atmosphere of the city looking to reduce parking violations from $40 to $25, which estimate say could cost the city $1 million.
One way to do that, is to charge everyone to park downtown at all times, having everyone pay a little bit more to make up for the violators.
"This is not about going downtown and ticketing everybody, it's about if the people going to The Grand are spending $100 for a show, and spending $50 at Chelsea (Tavern), I know they have no problem spending $4 or $5 feeding a meter."
Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said music venues like The Grand and The Queen are against paid parking in the evenings and weekends.
"I just think it's bad timing to be ticketing individuals coming into the city who want to be spending money. I think the only thing we would be getting is a bunch of people screaming at us."
Spadola pointed out that most major metropolis cities charge for parking, with Newark having just increased their rates.
"You expect to pay for parking at night and weekends. The city, we're just giving it away. It could make parking more ample if there was an appropriate cost to it."
Spadola said he wasn't ready to commit to taking a stance, saying that cost factors such as additional parking officers and switching their shifts through collective bargaining would be needed, and that extra revenue might not pay for the extra enforcement.
Councilwoman Latisha Bracy lives downtown, and said if meters suddenly became a thing on the weekend, the recent boom of apartments being built in areas with even less free parking could slow.
"Everyone that lives downtown would have to pay. They're paying that on top of their rent already, and have to deal with moving their cars on the weekend? That could be a deterrent to someone moving into one of the apartment buildings."
Spadola said another reason to charge on nights and weekends is that those spaces aren't being used by those who live in Wilmington, but don't drive.
"The city is basically subsidizing it for car owners to the chagrin of the non-car owners. It's something that's been subsidized by people who own a car, and don't own a car, and that's not fair to them."
Mayoral Chief of Staff Tanya Washington said they plan to continue having conversations with Council about the topic, just as they did over the potential parking fine reduction.