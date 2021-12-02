Wilmington City Council is scheduled to vote next week on whether they will advocate to have term limits imposed on their membership in the future.
Second District Councilwoman Shané Darby introduced a resolution that would request the Delaware General Assembly to change Wilmington's charter to include a three-tiered term limit system.
Darby's proposal would still allow someone to serve 36 years on Wilmington City Council, but they would be limited to three terms as a district representative, three terms as an at-large candidate, and three terms as Council President. Each term is four years.
Darby said her goal is to try to open the political door for aspiring community leaders.
"Having turn limits allows for younger people to run. A lot of times you see a lot of older people who stay in these positions for decades and it creates a barrier or block for younger people to be able to enter into the political scene."
Wilmington City Council members earn a sliding scale, with President Trippi Congo receiving $36,727 per year, Finance Committee Chair Chris Johnson collecting $34,151, President Pro Tempore Michelle Harlee earning $32,997, and the other eight council members each making $29,057.
Darby said those salaries are not, and should not be, full-time income.
"We are trying to avoid having career politicians for part-time, local positions. We are really looking for term limits to really change the intent of what politics should look like in Wilmington. This is an act of civic duty, this is not a career."
Harlee said she would not support term limits, pointing out they would be instituting a stricter rule on their membership than what takes place at Legislative Hall in Dover.
"There is something not innately right with us requesting the Delaware General Assembly to amend our charter when they do not have term limits."
She added that they could push Dover to create stricter rules, or let the public decide what they feel about term limits every four years.
"Let the voters decide who they want to represent them. If the people are out there in the community who want that, they have that voice."
Darby said one goal in calling for term limits is changing the culture of politics, getting away from the "Delaware Way."
"I'm looking for a council that is more diverse to new ideas, and where people are ready and willing to adapt to a changing world in leadership styles."
Wilmington City Council will vote on the resolution at their December 9 meeting.
It would need legislative support in Dover before it could be become the rule.