Wilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said she's seen plenty of unused land in the Third District of Wilmington, but not enough is being done to identify them, or get the land into the hand of someone who will do something with the property.
"Just put a sign there that says 'vacant lot', or maybe a number so that people know that lot is available," Oliver suggested during discussion of a resolution Thursday during City Council. "Otherwise it could just sit there, and no one will know it's available."
Council passed a resolution encouraging the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank and Wilmington's Department of Real Estate and Housing to attempt to sell the parcels of land.
First District Councilwoman Linda Gray said she's been having similar issues in her section of the city.
"There's no advertising on it as to the stature or what's going on with them, and I've had people approach me about wanting to purchase lots also, and could not contact the correct person or find how how much the lot is, or how to go about doing it."
At-Large Councilwoman Loretta pointed out that sometimes the unused land is too small for a house, but that there can be creative solutions that maximize the currently empty space, with the benefit of helping the city beyond the optics.
"The streets are so small, parking is at a premium. I don't have to tell anyone on this council how expensive it is to build a house these days, but a side lot could be a great driveway to build next to a small house. You could park 2-3 cars on it, and get those cars off the street, plus it could add a little bit to the tax relief, because they're getting a bigger lot."
Also at Thursday's meeting, City Council passed resolutions wanting to have a seat as Wilmington spends its still unknown allotment of American Rescue Plan Act money, Delaware's General Assembly to pass a laws requiring landlords to have a valid business license and also increase Victims' Compensation funds, and that no more community gardens be built in the city without notifying the local civic association.