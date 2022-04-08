In recognition of the relative newness of their collective body, Wilmington City Council Pres. Ernest "Trippi" Congo said the council will look to bring on a familiar face in the hopes a political veteran can help them build in-roads and better address partnership creation.
The council announced it would contract former Wilmington Mayor James Baker as a consultant for the council for Fiscal Year 2023. Congo said there are general ideas for how they'd like Baker to be involved, but there are no specifics laid out just yet.
"I haven't had conversation with him to know where he stands on some of my concerns. We haven't had those conversations yet," Congo said. "I think he might be able to help us be more strategic. I think the council as a whole--not necessarily every council person but I think council as a whole--understands the need for police reform and some of the concerns I've been outspoken about. I think former Mayor Baker can help us be more strategic in the path forward."
In announcing the consultancy, a release from the council detailed Baker would be paid $40,020 to "assist and provide guidance" over the course of 12 months for things listed in the announcement as "legislative and policy development, strategic planning, cable franchising, land use development, condemnation, eminent domain, serving as a conduit with State and Federal Legislators on pertinent matters for Council, and fiscal budgetary matters."
Congo said he knows there can be some concerns anytime a governmental body chooses to spend funds in a way that provides those funds to a former political figure, but he said this investment is a smart one for the council and will pay significant dividends.
"I do understand how people can be concerned when former city officials are brought back on as consultants, I understand that completely," Congo said. "I think it's different in this case, because former Mayor Baker, he has just a wealth of knowledge around city politics, almost 40 years in city government, and most of us on council are new, and I think he's going to bring a lot of experience, a lot of expertise, he's going to make us a more proactive council."
Ultimately, Congo said a successful partnership is one that results in the lifting up of Wilmington and expanding its appeal to those eyeing it up as a potential landing spot.
"Just kind of giving us ideas on how to make Wilmington more attractive to outsiders moving here," Congo said. "Promoting our city to people and businesses who may want to live here, who may want to move here. or may want to set up here. In conjunction with the administration, I just think that he's going to get counsel those kinds of initiatives and ideas that we can work with the administration to make Wilmington a more attractive city for people to come to."
Baker was the first Black city council president in 1984 and was elected mayor in 2001, an office he held for three consecutive four-year terms.