Albert Mills came close to being selected to serve on Wilmington City Council four years ago, and it appears now he'll get a second chance next month.
One of Delaware's two Poet Laureates with his fellow "Twin Poets" brother state Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Mills was unanimously recommended by city council's Committee of the Whole following 18 interviews over two days and an executive session for deliberation.
An at-large vacancy on council was formed last month following the resignation of Rysheema Dixon, and based on Wilmington's charter, the open seat is not determined by a special election, but rather a vote of the council.
The 18 candidates were from a wide range of backgrounds, with each receiving roughly five to seven random questions from a predetermined pool of approximately 20 candidates. The interviewees were given the pool of questions in advance of the interviews, and there were no follow-up questions.
The questions ranged from hypothetical issues, including sewer/water tax raises, parking ticket fees, redistricting, and gun possession, to how many hours someone should commit to the position, and even technical terms, including definitions of resolutions/ordinances and the parliamentarian.
Mills was asked about his public service credentials and how he's helped to solve a problem in the city.
He cited his work founding the Saturday Youth Academy.
"I help resolve the youth who are struggling to be able to find places for them to complete their mandatory community service hours, be it for community service for probation, or their high school requirements."
Mills said he also mentors youth weekly at Warner Elementary and works on a city-wide graffiti removal program.
He was also questioned on budgeting challenges, especially since an at-large candidate has to serve the entire city,--not just the needs of a specific district.
"The flooding in the Southbridge area is a priority to them, but it may not be the same priority on top of the hill in West Side or in North Side. The priorities might change, but the budget doesn't change, and that's what makes it most challenging."
Mills also was asked about potential conflicts of interest with the Executive Branch on specific legislation.
"Being a veteran, I understand first and foremost those difficult decisions, where we will be at odds at times, but we have to focus on the mission and do what has to be done. No one is going to agree 100% of the time, but we have to be willing to do what is in the best interests of the residents of the city of Wilmington."
Mills now finds himself in a similar situation as December 2018, when he was selected by a special five-person council committee to fill a 1st District vacancy when his brother was elected to the state legislature, only to have it voted down by the entire body.
After that 2018 vote, city council changed its rules in 2019 to have the interviews conducted by the entire council, with the interviews taking place in public.
There was a 6-4 vote to go into executive session for the deliberations.
A full vote by council is expected at the March 3, 2022, city council meeting.
An Army veteran who served in Iraq, Mills currently works with Art for Life Delaware and continues his work with the Youth Center.