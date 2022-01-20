Wilmington City Council passed a resolution expressing "a vote of no confidence" in Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy and the practices of his police department.
The resolution stemmed from a Tuesday night Public Safety Committee meeting, when City Council President Trippi Congo stated the phrase near the end of a three-hour meeting on many topics regarding WPD.
"I want to make sure that people don't think that I'm blaming the chief or the police department for the crime in our city, nothing could be further from the truth, Congo said Thursday night. "I think that's a conversation that is much bigger than our chief and the police department. They do play a role, but it's definitely not his fault about the homicides in the city. But I do think that our chief needs to be more proactive, and more vocal about a plan, whether it's a plan to combat crime, increase diversity, and a plan to improve morale."
The resolution, passed by a 6-4 vote (YES: Linda Gray, Shané Darby, Lillian Oliver, Michelle Harlee, Yolanda McCoy, Congo; NO: Nathan Field, Maria Cabrera, James Spadola, Loretta Walsh; PRESENT: Chris Johnson), expresses the "vote of no confidence" and recommends a third-party entity to audit the Wilmington Police Department be selected within 90 days.
Congo said a vote of no confidence isn't a vote to remove the police chief, unless something changes.
"I just want Chief Tracy to do the right thing. I'm not trying to fire him. I'm not trying to defund the police, although some people may, I just want to give him an opportunity to do the right thing... This is a vote in support of our constituents, and especially from the officers in the Wilmington Police Department who are extremely frustrated and demoralized when they don't feel there is an opportunity to advance."
Michael Groark, President of the FOP Lodge No. 1 which represents the Wilmington Police Department, responded to Congo's assessment of the police department's morale.
"FOP Lodge 1 is opposed to this resolution and disagrees with everything that was said in support of it. Contrary to the council president's belief, he has no authority to speak for the rank and file of the Wilmington Police Department. We are always engaged and working with Chief Tracy and the rest of the police command staff as to the working conditions and well being of all Wilmington Police officers, and furthermore are, and have always been, open to conversations with the legislative and the executive branches of Wilmington City government. To date, the FOP has not been made aware of any morale issues, however the FOP board of directors will reach out to the membership to confirm this."
Congo also put pressure on Mayor Mike Purzycki, who selected Tracy over four years ago to take over as chief.
"I hold the Mayor responsible as well. This is his choice, this is his responsibility to make sure that his man steps up to the place and reacts to what we are talking about, and what our residents are talking about. I didn't come up with this overnight, this has been years in the making."
Purzycki's office responded to WDEL after the meeting:
“This is a very sad day for our city. Council’s resolution this evening does a terrible disservice to the reputation of an outstanding professional who has served this city so well and who has my unqualified support. We have been fortunate to have Robert Tracy leading our department for the past four and a half years during one of the most difficult times for police departments in our nation’s history and I look forward to his continued leadership.”
Councilwoman Gray said her vote against Tracy wasn't personal, choosing to focus on the reform portion of the resolution.
"I truly believe there are problems within the police department. I think we need a separate entity to come in and identify the problem areas and give us suggestions on how to improve them."
Gray acknowledged there are issues facing Congo's push to diversify the department.
"Policing isn't popular any more. It's dangerous, and it's not popular. The police chief did give us a report every quarter in their efforts to recruit Black and Brown people, and I think the only way Wilmington will get a more diverse police department is to raise the salary."
When asked in November 2019 what he would do to help the police department's diversity campaign when voting to delay a police class, then-Councilman Congo punted.
“That’s an answer for the administration, it’s not our job to diversity, it’s our job to bring awareness, but it’s their job to diversify. I’ve talked to minorities on the department, and they’re frustrated; they say the process isn’t fair, so I think it was a great thing council did...to refer back, so they know we’re serious about making that department more diverse.”
He also said in 2019 he had issues with how some applicants struggled to get through the hiring process.
“Once applicants have been accepted, the process isn’t fair. They get rid of lot of minorities through the process, so that process has to be closer looked at to make sure that it’s fair.”
Wilmington currently has 301 sworn police officers, with 197 Whites, 71 Blacks, 28 Hispanics, and 5 listed as other. All 11 lieutenants are Whites, with 12 of the 16 Master Sergeants also being listed as White, in a city listed by the Census as having 64.4% POC.
Councilwoman Darby said her issue isn't just with diversity, but how policing is conducted.
"My grandmother and great-grandfather talked about police brutality. Older people in the community talk about police brutality. This is something that has been happening forever. It's time that we put pressure on WPD that they have to be held accountable. For me, this is also not about an individual, too, there are systemic issues."
Councilwoman Cabrera provided a vote against the resolution, but said she wants to see more from, and of, Tracy.
"Do a better job of communicating with the public. Let us know exactly what you are doing and what your efforts are. Because when, as noted, there are no comments, we can't give any more information, or reaching out to the community to tell them what is going on, this is what happens."
She said her support has a non-specific expiration date without action.
"I want to see more transparency and information. I'm willing to give the chief an opportunity to improve communication with the community and with us. If I don't see that happened, then I might too say 'hey, I'm not happy now, let's get a fresh set of eyes and ears here."
Councilman James Spadola expressed concerns that the resolution didn't reach his email box until 90 minutes before Thursday's meetings, a possible FOIA violation, but said he did have an initial reaction in his quick chance to read the document.
"WPD is facing the same issues that other cities are. Recruitment is a nightmare everywhere. Lack of diversity is a nightmare in every city. To simply pin everything on the chief, I think that does a major disservice."
Councilwoman Oliver said she didn't feel it was a FOIA violation because it was a resolution, not an ordinance.
"It's just an opinion of some council people asking the chief to stand up. He gets paid $160,000 and he can't do a press conference? I like the chief, we get along fine, this is not throwing anybody under the bus."
Councilman Johnson was listed as a co-sponsor of the resolution, but chose to vote 'present' due to concerns about the FOIA legality.
Congo said he chose to invoke Wilmington City Council Rule 8 to put the resolution on the agenda with less than 24 hours notice.
"Resolutions of a substantial nature shall be reviewed in the appropriate Committee prior to action by Council at a Council Meeting. The President of Council shall determine whether or not a resolution requires Committee review."
The next scheduled Wilmington City Council meeting is on February 3.
"I think it's extremely urgent, and for those who don't see that, I can't really empathize because we have been, and the community has been, begging for something from our police chief for years."
He did not outline which, or how many, police officers he spoke to, but said the Wilmington Police Department must do better by some of their officers.
"This is a vote in support of our constituents and especially from the officers in the Wilmington Police Department who are extremely frustrated, who are extremely demoralized when they feel there isn't even an opportunity for them to advance."