Wilmington City Council President Trippi Congo told his fellow councilmembers during Thursday's meeting that he'd like to see the apartment building involved in Wednesday night's police standoff be temporarily vacated.
Congo urged his fellow members of council to stop by the King Plaza Apartments at 25th and Market streets and get a sense of the mood in a building that housed a standoff between Bernard Goodwyn and police, after he allegedly shot three Wilmington Police officers.
"Just walk in there and talk to some of the residents. We have to make sure as a council, as a local government and as a community, that those residents are OK mentally. Just walking through there and seeing what I saw, there's no way that building should be open right now. It is completely wrong for those residents to live with the aftermath of what I saw today."
Congo said he would also like to see more urgency put on helping the remaining residents of the King Plaza Apartments.
"Whenever there is a shooting in our city, we have a response team that goes in there and talks to the residents and make sure they are okay, mentally. That has not happened, and that needs to happen immediately."
Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said she received complaints from residents about the four-block shelter-in-place order that was issued for about eight hours during the heart of the standoff.
"I received some calls today about people held in their apartments for hours. To me, I would rather be in your apartment for hours as opposed to being shot."
Councilwoman Loretta Walsh reacted by saying incidents like Wednesday night can be the byproduct of larger systemic issues.
"It's a combination of so many [things] rolled together. Especially for our children in the city, who almost from birth have no shot at all. They're thrown into [a] crummy school, and they kind of have life against them from the beginning of their lives. Until we're ready to have the full conversation, we're never going to solve out problems."
Councilman James Spadola's reaction was aimed at the criminal justice system.
"The criminal justice system is totally failing us here in Wilmington. It is failing our police officers, who have arrested well over 100 people for gun crimes and the criminal justice system puts them back out on the street on bail. The attempted murderer tonight, a quick Google of him found in 2010 he was involved in an armed robbery."
WDEL's archive shows that in 2010, a 20-year-old man named Bernard Goodwyn, unclear whether it's the same man, was arrested in connected to a November 17, 2009 robbery of a North Walnut Street liquor store.
Spadola's comments sparked a response from Councilwoman Yolanda McCoy, and an exchange that began with her referencing her care for the injured officers.
MCCOY: "I'm glad that they are recovering, I'm glad that one is already home. It was a very traumatic day, but I have to state that I was even more traumatized that one of my colleagues actually Googled that information, and put that information in our actual meeting. 2010 was a long time ago, we don't know what happened from 2010 to 2021. I would like to let the police officers do their investigation, get that information, and then find out where we are, what happened, what caused it, and be done with it. I feel like so often is 'oh, this bad dude', or whatever. It gets to be more so about -- unfortunately -- our Brown and Black people get that lineup for all the things we've done wrong in the paper, while others, we don't know about what happened to the valedictorian who shot up the school [unclear which shooting she was referring to]. It really stuck up my crawl when I heard that, and I had to say something about it. I would have rather left that information out, and make certain we were praying for the families of our officers who were injured, and also condolences to the family that lost that man, because who knows what happened, and who knows how they are feeling."
SPADOLA: "Council president?"
CONGO: "Thank you Councilwoman McCoy, yes, Councilman Spadola?"
SPADOLA: "Since I was addressed, can I respond to that, please?"
OLIVER: "Not right now, we have to keep moving."
CONGO: "Not right now, I'm sorry."
SPADOLA: "Okay, were we really just defending somebody who shot three cops? That is disgusting, I am sickened."
SHANÉ DARBY: "So you all just let him talk? Let that have that been me..."
MULTIPLE COUNCILPEOPLE: "Out of order, he's out of order!"
DARBY: "...you all would have said something."
CONGO: "Point of order, everyone."
The meeting then continued on without returning to Spadola and McCoy's back-and-forth.
Congo said that the council is thinking of everyone involved.
"The devastating event in the neighborhood last night is definitely a dark chapter here in Wilmington. To the Wilmington Police Department, and all of the agencies who responded, and were involved in the standoff, we thank you for honoring your commitment to protect and to serve. Our thoughts are with the members of law enforcement, the victims, and Wilmington residents who are all grappling with the traumatic event, so close to home."