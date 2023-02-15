Wilmington City Council named its initial choices to fill a panel designed to investigate complaints against the city's police department, but a police union president is already voicing concerns.
A resolution sponsored by City Council President Trippi Congo offered six of the initial names he is recommending serve in the initial run of the Citizens Complaint Review Board, which was authorized two years ago, but has still not been seated.
The names include:
- Charles Brittingham - Wilmington NAACP President
- Keandra McDole - Brother killed in an incident involving Wilmington Police in 2015
- Newdy Felton - Futures First Gaming Chief Marketing Officer
- Elder Carvella A. Jackson - Faith Harvest Worship Center
- John Robinson - Non-profit Our Watch
- Tamara Varella - Manifest Business Consultants
Wilmington City Council only has advice and consent powers, with the members ultimately being appointed by the Mayor.
The make-up of the board is also in flux.
Initially, it was a 9-member panel: 1 member of the Mayor's Office, 3 Wilmington City Councilmembers, and then a member picked by the Mayor on the recommendation of each of the following: The Delaware ACLU, the Delaware NAACP, the Wilmington HOPE Commission, the Latin American Community Center, and the City of Wilmington Clergy.
A ordinance is being proposed that would push the panel size to 11, including two non-voting former or retired police officers, who would just have an advisory role.
The other 9 members would be the Mayor's Office member, three public members nominated upon recommendation of the City Council President, and then the 5 organizations from before.
Councilman Chris Johnson said the initial names are a solid grouping.
"These individuals are justice-impacted either on the advocate side, the victim side, or the policy side. I think this is a well-rounded group that can look to how we can make our department better."
Sergeant Michael Groark, President of the FOP Lodge 1, said he has not had a conversation with Wilmington City Council about the membership since he took the leadership position over a year ago, but he has reservations.
"Based on the few names I heard on the community review board, I'd be willing to have a sit down, more conversations regarding this. It won't just be Lodge 1, it will be the State Lodge 2 in Dover, we will come out full-force against this, just based on the names I heard."
Groark did not say which of the potential members would be unacceptable to him.
Councilman Johnson said there was a Zoom held in 2021 involving State Sen. Tizzy Lockman about the review board.
"This board is about forming a better police department that is responsive to our community, and responsive to the complaints we get from the Eastside, to the Westside, to the Northside and everywhere else in the city. This is what is necessary."
Wilmington City Council is expected to vote on the changes to the CCRB and its official initial recommendations for membership at their February 23, 2023 meeting.