Wilmington City Council voted to urge the Delaware Legislature to enact changes to the Delaware Law Enforcement Bill of Rights before the session ends at the end of the month.
They passed a resolution last week calling on the General Assembly to pass SB 149, that would grant prosecutors and defense counsel access to law-enforcement misconduct records, plus make them open to FOIA requests.
It's the next step after City Council approved the formation of a citizens police review board in November.
Councilwoman Shané Darby spoke on the resolution, which was passed about 12 hours after a standoff that included three Wilmington Police officers being shot ended last week.
"Just to be able to get police records, be able to do investigations, and have a civilian review board to hold police officers accountable when they are on the side of doing something wrong. I do want to acknowledge the events that happened today, but for me, they are two different conversations."
Fellow councilwoman Linda Gray, who has a background in Probation and Parole, and being Magistrate Judge, questioned why investigations of police should be different than police investigations.
"Why can't we have the same level of investigation? The same questions? The same transparency? These are questions to ask yourself, I would hope the families of law enforcement and friends support this."
"There's a lot of distrust between communities. We have a disconnect, we have a lot going on, and we can't stop pushing."
Councilman Chris Johnson pointed out there is urgency, with Delaware's legislative session wrapping up on June 30, and still several steps to go before any LEOBAR changes are approved.
"There's a lot of distrust between communities. We have a disconnect, we have a lot going on, and we can't stop pushing."
Darby said ultimately, she wants more than LEOBAR reform.
"I'm all for repealing the whole thing, anyone who knows me knows I want to get ride of LEOBOR all together, but I am okay with the revisions for now and later on pushing more buttons, but for right now this is so key for our civilian review board to have the power it needs to be effective."
Gray questioned why police would have any issue with additional scrutiny put on their organizations.
"If you haven't done anything wrong, what's wrong with the investigation? Why do you fear that? If you're abiding by the rules, why won't you allow us to investigate, to realize you're doing it the right way."
SB 149 is not on the agenda for Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee.
They are expected to discuss SB 147 and SB 148, that look at police use of force and making sure the race of the police and the target are included in the report to the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.