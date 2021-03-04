Wilmington City Council is looking to conduct a study to look into disparity in multiple areas including health, education, and employment.
Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon introduced a resolution requesting Wilmington conduct a disparity study looking at those areas and more to see the economic impact on Wilmington.
The resolution cites a study in Asheville, North Carolina that found "disparities between the percentage of contract dollars that the City spent with minority-and-women owned business during the study period (utilization) and the percentage they might be expected to receive based on their availability to perform specific types and sizes of City contracts."
Dixon called pushing for a disparity study to be a "passion project", and that those who do the study push for strong data.
"Trying to make sure that a person is really being compliant and following up on our minority contractors and business is really, really important for our citizens in the city."
Councilman James Spadola said as important as a potential study would be, he said it is useless without action items, and the city committing to following through on them.
"They give us this nice fancy report with all of this information that we need to know about it and then nothing happens. This is about action. This is not about the report that they give us. What is actionable from the disparity?"
His sentiments were echoed by fellow freshman Councilperson Bregetta Fields.
"I don't just want data. I need data and an action plan. If we're going to pay for it, I want everything so we can move forward with the city of Wilmington."
Council President Trippi Congo said the results could go a long way towards creating a more equitable city, and that cost should not be a factor, even in a challenging pandemic budget environment.
"This could really be a gamechanger for Black and Brown people in the city of Wilmington. This can be something that leads to building and creating generational wealth. I'm not sure we can put a price tag on it, what's too much?"
The resolution did not include details on who, or when, a study could begin, but did request it be completed by December 31.