Diversity continues to be top of mind of many Wilmington City Council members as they questioned promotional practices in the Wilmington Fire Department.
The 42nd Wilmington Fire Department Academy began this week, with 19 students, including 9 Blacks, 2 Hispanics, and 8 Whites.
According to the 2020 Census, Wilmington's population includes 57% Blacks, 35% Whites, and 11% Hispanics
The racial makeup of the Wilmington Police and Fire forces have been under scrutiny by members of council, including Council President Trippi Congo and Councilwoman Shané Darby, who have said they've received anonymous complaints that Blacks have been kept back from promotions, and are facing racism and implicit bias.
Fire Chief John Looney was asked about the promotion process for Lieutenants and Captains, which is based initially on a combination of an oral exam and written test conducted by a third party, which creates bands of candidates for the Chief to make a selection.
Looney said he then takes his own look at the candidates in each cohort before making his selection.
"I look at everybody's personnel file, their attendance records, their discipline, their experience and education, and that's where I make my choice."
Public Safety Committee Chair Zanthia Oliver pointed out two candidates who could, but have not, been chosen in recent hiring cycles.
"At some point we can't continue to overlook these minorities who are up for promotions. Right now, it looks like there are two up for promotions, and at some point, somebody has to make a change or this is going to be an ongoing problem, and it just doesn't look good for the department as a whole."
Looney said he's only expecting to make one leadership hire in the near-term, as a retirement is expected soon.
Looney, who has been Fire Chief since May 2021, was asked by Congo if Blacks and Hispanics have been treated equitably by his predecessors when it comes to promotions.
"I would rather not say if it was fair or not. I still think we're still dealing with the same issues we had then, the amount of minorities that wanted to take the (promotion) test, and we're still trying to improve that."
Looney said he has worked to make sure anyone in the department interested in moving up the ranks, ends up in the best possible position.
"Trying to set everybody up for success, we put together a study program for everyone who was going to participate in the promotional program, and it was well received."
Mayoral Chief of Staff Tanya Washington pointed out that Looney has already made three POC hires in his 18 months, and thinks if Fire Academies like the one opening this week are diverse, it will trickle up to leadership.
"We we continue to increase the minorities in our recruit class, that's going to determine what our overall force looks like, and that will, in and of itself, be able to put us in a position for us to have more promotions."
The Fire Academy was called in September because Wilmington was at 143 firefighters, down from an authorized strength of 156.
Wilmington graduated its last Fire Academy in July 2021, just two months into Looney's term.