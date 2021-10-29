Wilmington City Council's Redistricting Committee dividedly approved a proposed map that will be discussed at an upcoming public hearing.
After accounting for a slight population shift caused by counting inmates from their last known address, instead of where they are incarcerated.
That took away 1,000 people from District 3, which through the proposed map recoup some residents on the East Side near Downtown, along with a few blocks in the Eastlake area of Northeast Wilmington.
The East Side neighborhood division was the focus of 2nd District Councilwoman Shané Darby, who wanted to see council use more recommendations from the ACLU and League of Women Voters.
"East Side is divided still between the 3rd and 4th, and over in the 2nd and 3rd District, Market Street is still a boundary line."
Darby offered her own map, which featured far more dramatic changes than the approved recommendation.
Darby's proposal would have combined the entire west and northwest portions of the city into the 7th District, with the new-look 8th combining areas from Bancroft Parkway and Little Italy with Midtown Brandywine and the northern part of Downtown.
Darby's district would also move slightly south, giving up some of the 9th Ward Northeast of 28th Street, but adding some blocks south of Market Street, while the third district would swell south to include Southbridge.
She also said she had a second proposal she hoped would be presented at the meeting, but instead hopes to present that proposal at the public hearing.
Dwayne Bensing of the ACLU suggested the proposed map focuses on the wrong things.
"The current council map, as it is drawn today, divides every single community of interest as a civic association, except for the 6th district. I really encourage our county members to rely on that list and that map as they draw these district, and to use these maps to guide them with the interest of communities of interest being the No. 1 priority other than continuity, equal population, and being racially discriminatory."
Ultimately, the proposed map passed 4-3 (YES: Zanthia Oliver, Michelle Harlee, Rysheema Dixon, James Spadola; NO: Darby, Maria Cabrera, Trippi Congo) to be the centerpiece of the public hearing on November 17 at 5 p.m.
Other maps may be considered at that meeting.
Wilmington City Council has until their February 3, 2022 meeting to select their final map for mayoral approval. If Council does not complete a legal redistricting map by that point, city charter calls for councilmembers to not be paid their salaries until it is completed.