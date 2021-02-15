The three-year battle to pass a so-called 'blight bill' will again make its way to Wilmington City Council's chambers this week.
In a non-unanimous voice vote, where chairwoman Maria Cabrera did not ask for a roll call, the Community Development & Urban Planning Committee moved an ordinance to turn rental property code violations from a criminal violation into a civil violation to the full council's consideration at Thursday's meeting.
The two-hour discussion covered concerns from the length of time needed to get violations through the court system, where the fine money should go, and whether fines on landlords puts tenants at greater risk of being evicted.
There is a fine of at least $250 for each violation of the city's housing code, which escalates to $500; $1,000; $1,500, and $5,000 for each 30-day period that follows where the concern has not been addressed.
Tony Sierzega, an attorney with the Community Legal Aid Society, told the committee that in an era of pandemic unemployment, that could lead to unintended consequences if landlords don't get assistance.
"If they haven't been able to access assistance, and L&I discovers minor issues that the landlord doesn't have the rental income to use to make repairs on a tight timeline, that landlord may make the decision to get out of business and evict the family that is living there, leaving the family without housing."
Cabrera said she feels the fines, which go into the city's general fund, are more of a way to push things to get done.
"This isn't about money, this isn't about the fines. The city could care less about them paying fines. What we want to see is the code violation fixed. That's what has to happen. The fines are a way of holding people accountable and giving them a sense of urgency so that they get it done."
What hasn't been urgent in many cases are the violations working their way through the criminal system. Cabrera said this can cut down on that.
"Once the inspector goes out and does the code violation, we can't force the landlord to fix it, and they can go to court. It's an extended process. So what this does, changing it from criminal to civil, it shortens the time that we can hold the landlord accountable."
It's also a concern L&I Commissioner Jeffery Starkey says he hears from his inspectors.
"Inspectors often come to me frustrated with the court system. One, for the length of time it takes to get a resolution, and two, because they're getting labeled by tenants as doing nothing when, quite frankly, their hands are tied. Inspectors main goal are to work with constituents, rather than issue criminal summons and/or fines."
David Sophrin, Policy Analyst for the Mayor's Office, said "good landlords" don't need to worry.
"If somebody fixes this issue of the housing code violation at their property, there is no fine applied. This whole debate about whether it is a criminal process that results in a fine, or a civil process that results in a fine, is academic, they won't be facing a fine. It's only when there is no action happening."
Jeff Sheraton, President of Greater Wilmington Housing Providers said his group wants to support the bill, but they have reservations.
"The proposed ordinance unifies the cost of all violations. So no matter that the violation is, it is the same cost, which to me seems, odd. As a landlord, we have minor violations like leaky doors or torn screens, and we have large violations like missing heat or lack of water."
Sheraton said the group would also like to see owned properties treated the same as rental ones, and a better due process system put in place, if the timetable will be quickened.
"I would like to see hearings take place before fines are issued, and have some sort of reasonable appeal process that perhaps involves the L&I review board, so where if a landlord gets a fine they don't agree with, they can appeal it."
Cabrera responded that the administration plans to work to improve the system before July 1.
"The L&I review board is going to be revamped, so that way they can hear the appeals that the landlords will have in terms of the violation or the fine, and they will be given due process in front of the board."
Cabrera said Wilmington believes there are as many as 7,000 unregistered rental properties in the city, and if the blight bill passes, they would work on a campaign based on amnesty to get properties registered, hoping to avoid the a $500 fine, and at the same time, be able to give those property owners, and their renters, better information.
"We just want them to be registered. That way they have that knowledge, we've done the outreach. We want to make sure the renters also know their rights and responsibilities, so that if something isn't being done right by the landlord they would let us know."
Before exiting City Council after last session, then-City Councilman Bud Freel said the current process could take 10-12 months to reach a verdict, while the civil system would cut that down to 3-4 months.
Seven Councilmembers have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill: Cabrera, Christopher Johnson, Nathan Field, Bregetta Fields, Loretta Walsh, James Spadola, and Zanthia Oliver.
Of note, Oliver voted against a form of the blight bill last October. Johnson and Walsh voted for it.
Shané Derby, who has been working with the H.O.M.E.S. Campaign [Housing, Opportunity, Mobility, Equity, and Stability] to look at the overall impact of housing besides landlord code enforcement said she hasn't had enough time to decide whether she is in favor of the legislation or not.
Cabrera said that the landlord ordinance is just part of an overall package that council will be debating over the upcoming month, calling it a first step.
Wilmington City Council will consider the legislation during their Thursday meeting. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.