In a climate where 62,000 Delawareans have applied for unemployment assistance in the last four weeks, Wilmington City Council introduced legislation to give their positions pay raises Thursday night.
City Councilman Bud Freel, who has announced he will not run for re-election this fall, introduced the legislation that would give each elected member a raise of between $851 and $1,076 per year over the next four-year term that would start in January 2021.
Each raise is calculated at around 3.02%, with the winner of the City Council President's position slated to earn an extra $1,076 in the next session up to $36,726. That is up from a 2% raise agreed upon back in 2016 for the current council.
The raises would add an extra $6,671 into FY '21, an increase of $2,327 over the raise of 2016/2017.
According to the legislation, the 3.02% is the cumulative compound increase in pay for non-union City employees.
The timing of the legislation is important, as City Council cannot vote for a pay raise for the current session, and no changes can be made in the final six months of a term. This means they have until July 5 to decide on any pay changes before they are locked in for another four years.
Thursday's meeting was to just introduce the legislation, but 5th District Councilman Vash Turner commented on the optics of asking for a raise, before he was asked to stop talking about pending legislation out of order by Council President Hanifa Shabazz.
"Unfortunately, we don't have a silver ball, so we don't know what type of episode or what we're going to be in down the line. We're trying to raise salaries for the 108th session in this time when we don't know the outcome."
The ordinance was passed on to the Finance and Economic Development Committee for further discussion.