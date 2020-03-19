Wilmington City Council voted to establish a taskforce that plans to look into parking issues in the city, with an emphasis on residential areas.
They formed a Council City-Wide Parking Taskforce Commission that Councilwoman Yolanda McCoy will be a participant.
"I've had lots of issues when it comes to parking in the communities, and to not only focus on our downtown, which of course we want to make certain people are comfortable eating, shopping, and everything downtown..."
But during Thursday's virtual City Council Meeting Mccoy said the bigger issues are as you get into neighborhoods.
"Folks who actually live here need to be able to be comfortable, and not feel like they have to be able to be comfortable not feel as though they have to [inaudible] in order to park their multiple cars. We need to figure that out."
Among the focus areas cites are looking at signage in the residential, downtown, and riverfront areas of the city, parking appeals and the cost of parking tickets, and looking at parking usage including garages and areas near businesses.
The initial timeline is for a report to the full council be produced by the end of July.