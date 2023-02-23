Wilmington City Councilman Vincent White said he recently took a tour in Northeast Wilmington and said he saw vacant buildings with roof damage and other issues, and said he wanted to see change.
"When you purchase property, you do not get all the rights thereof. Certain rights are retained, and those are the police powers. You have a duty to safeguard and protect your properties."
White was one of nine City Council members who voted to overhaul the penalty system for homeowners not maintaining vacant properties.
An ordinance passed on Thursday that would change Wilmington's penalty structure in those situations from a criminal charge to a civil charge.
Sponsoring Councilwoman Maria Cabrera said she was concerned the criminal courts operate too slowly, but that the change still gives homeowners legal rights to appeal.
"The city is able to now enact when they give a fine, and the person doesn't pay the fine, and continues to acquire and the fine continues to accumulate, when they get to a certain amount, it allows the city to seize that property."
A home in violation of city code would receive an initial fine of $250-$1,000, and each week the same offense could see the fine rise initially to $500-$5,000, with $1,000-$5,000 for the third, $1,500-$5,000 for the fourth, and at least $5,000 per week after that.
Cabrera said the goal isn't to penalize homeowners who take care of their property, even if it's not being used.
"There just doesn't seem to be enough motivation for the people who allow these properties to sit vacant, and they're falling apart. This isn't just you owning a vacant property and they're coming to get you, no, if you're keeping your vacant property up and there's nothing wrong with it, you're not getting a fine."
Councilman Chris Johnson said putting pressure on homeowners to care for their property raises everyone's value.
"We talk about building the middle class, and how we do it in the city. That's how we rebuild our middle class, we have to be strict on housing, and go after these vacants."
The vote went 9yes-3absent-1present, with Zanthia Oliver offering the present vote, while James Spadola, Nathan Field, and Michelle Harlee were absent.