Arrest and ticketing quotas are now illegal in the city of Wilmington.

While not used under the current police chief, Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola's legislation, which passed in council last week, prevents a future chief from implementing any kind of quota-based system.

"I would say I'm in agreement, in principle, to this legislation, as quotas are not a component of our law enforcement agency. They were not before I got here, they're not now, and they shouldn't be in the future. We measure our success not by tickets or arrests, but by crime rates, and results of the efforts to reduce crime and enhance public safety," said Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy at a previous public safety committee meeting.

"It does happen in Delaware, I can think of specific instances unrelated to Wilmington, where police administrations have tried to get police officers in trouble for not making enough arrests," said Spadola on WDEL's Rick Jensen Show on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Spadola, a former police officer, came at the legislation, from what he called a "pro-police" perspective, saying it's aimed at preventing "mindless policing."

Article continues below advertisement

"I want Wilmington police officers to use their discretion, make an arrest when they feel appropriate, not make an arrest if they don't think it's appropriate--if they think there's a better way to solve the problem. I want them to be able to use their training and ability to solve the situation," he said. "It's designed to prevent forcing officers that don't have reasonable suspicion or probable cause, it's designed to prevent them from making stops that they don't think are necessary or for officers to feel pressured to make that arrest when there's an alternative solution to avoid that person being placed in the criminal justice system."

He said officers then may have more time to work on investigations or community policing efforts. Spadola, council's sole Republican added the public benefits from this legislation too.

"We remove the perception of their existence, which is good for community policing relationships, and we prevent them from being instituted in the future," he said.

At Thursday's meeting, council also voted to approve a new police academy, despite some opposition.