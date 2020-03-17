Wilmington City Council will hold a planned meeting Thursday over video conferencing in order to comply with Gov. John Carney's restrictions announced in his State of Emergency declaration in an effort to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.
After previously announcing they'd be making adjustments to participation, City Council President Hanifa Shabazz said Tuesday the entire council would be participating remotely.
“Modern technology affords us the opportunity to work remotely, conduct meetings remotely and to still be effective and productive so in adherence with the Governor’s State of Emergency we will hold our City Council meeting remotely,” said Shabazz in a release.
Members of the council will be able to listen in and participate remotely, and the technology may extend to include public participation at some point. For the time being, those who would like their thoughts or comments read into record should visit: https://www.wilmingtoncitycouncil.com/city-council/your-voice/