Wilmington City Council's technical review to confirm the Wilmington Police Department's ranks had fallen to the point they need a new police academy turned into a preliminary debate over the future of the force Thursday.
Police Chief Robert Tracy drafted a resolution calling for a new academy because his force had fallen below 95% staffing, but several council member took it as a chance to argue those positions should never be filled again, at least not in their current form.
Councilwoman Shané Darby, who earlier in the meeting had said "I am not pro-police, and there is no such thing as Blue Lives Matter" during a debate over police ticket quotas, extended that stance into saying she doesn't want another traditional police academy.
"I am not in support of this resolution for a commencement of a new academy class. If it happens this year, next year, five years from now, whenever the class is happening. The focus for our police department should be adding social workers, mental health clinicians, and alcohol & drug counselors to work with the police department."
Her colleague Linda Gray mostly agreed with Darby's stance.
"I really think that we need to look at how these positions are going to be used. I'm not against an academy and fulfilling the criteria for number of police, but I think some of the positions should be focused on problems in the community."
A third vote against the resolution came from City Council President Trippi Congo, who continued his campaign for more diversity that dates back to at least 2012.
"Our police department still lacks diversity. It is not representative of the city of Wilmington, and I don't see the sense of urgency from our police department to become more diverse."
Congo went further, questioning WPD's recruitment efforts.
"The feedback we get back from our police department is that nobody wants to be a police officer, and that it's extremely hard, but I haven't seen the massive campaign to get our police department to be more diverse."
Colleague Chris Johnson said that Wilmington is not alone in facing the police recruiting battle, and that at this point, it's not even just a battle to get more Black, Brown, and other races onto the force.
"Departments across the country are facing this problem, that law enforcement is an unpopular profession because, point blank, many people don't trust the police."
Councilwoman Maria Cabrera said her discussions with Police Chief Tracy have involved getting more Hispanic members onto the force, especially hoping more will be bi-lingual, but that the standards to pass the academy create a barrier.
"We want police officers to look like the community, however what he said to me was people don't understand how hard it is. We recruit them, we had people who showed up, but passing the background check, the smallest, minute thing that could be on your record and keep you from being a police officer. There's so many hurdles they have to go through, that when you show up at the end, the academy that you have graduating looks very different than all the people who have applied."
Cabrera also questioned members who are taking anti-police stands on council.
"We may say we don't support this, we don't want to this, but if our numbers go lower, if our police officers are hurt and we don't have people out there, I don't care how anyone feels about police on this council, but I know if you need the police, you're going to call them."
She added it may be time to find a compromise between making sure the police is adequately staffed, while also adding specialty positions.
"Let's not be hypocrites, because at the end of the day, you need the police, you will be calling them. It's very sad when we turn our backs and not give them the resources they need. At this point, if they say they need more people, yes, I'm supporting this. But instead of complaining, lets work together to create a plan to help them get the people they need."
The vote to approve the police academy finished 9y-3n-1a.
It's a step council didn't initially take in November 2019, then the force had dropped to 281 of 315 authorized officers.
The 100th Wilmington Police Academy eventually began in November 2020, and held its graduation on April 30.
By that timetable, Wilmington might not see this police academy graduate until Fall 2022.