Wilmington City Councilwoman Linda Gray accused two of her colleagues of holding meetings outside of regular session she feels violates Delaware's Freedom of Information Act.
Gray, who found herself on the minority side of a 7-6 vote on how this session of Wilmington City Council would structure itself last January, used the Petitions and Communications portion of Thursday's council meeting to lob accusations at two members of the other side of that initial vote.
"It seems like there are ex-parte meetings at Councilwoman [Loretta] Walsh's house and Councilwoman [Chris] Johnson's office. This has been going on for months, there's been gossip within council among staff and among..."
Gray was then cut off by a third member of the 7-person cohort, Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver.
"Out of order, wow. So childish, that is so childish."
Gray then continued.
"These meetings have been going on for months. They are unethical, they are a violation of FOIA, and if we want to discuss proof, then I can just go to the ethics board, but I was hoping that people have enough value and honesty that these will stop. They only include certain councilmembers, and this is ex-parte conversation."
Oliver than called a Point of Order, which was directed towards Council President Trippi Congo.
"This is 'he-say, she-say', and we are councilmembers. Have some class about yourself. I don't know anything about this, but just to come out..."
Now it was Gray's turn to interrupt, which Oliver quickly shut down.
"I'm talking to the President, if you were a judge before, you should know about Point of Order, I'm directing to the President."
Gray has served as a Magistrate Judge, and responded back to Oliver.
"Thank you for your opinion, and rude doesn't even discuss what you and Councilwoman Walsh have done over the past months. I know Robert's Rule of Law [Order], and I also know the law."
Gray would later say she believed that 3 members of a committee could constitute enough for a quorum, and a violation of FOIA if they met in a non-public setting.
Following Gray's comments, Council President Congo attempted to shut down further public discussion on the accusation.
"I'm not here to censor anyone, but moving forward I hope we can handle our internal matters internally, and not involve the public. We want to be respected as individuals, and we want to be respected as a body."
It lasted as long as Walsh's turn to make her announcements, when she first addressed Congo's decision to let Oliver continue after the initial Point of Order was called.
"Once your name is turned out badly, that's all people remember. They don't remember what was behind it or whether there was any truth to it. Because you didn't intervene and stop her for just being a major sinner of bad etiquette, I have just a couple of things to say..."
She went on to discuss Gray's accusations.
" For somebody who knows the law, to think that a gathering of three council members is breaking the FOIA law, well to me that says a lot about what part of the law you think you know."
Walsh then said Congo was involved in some of the initial organizational meetings at her house.
"Ironically, Mr. President, last year, or the year before now, you participated in one of those meetings at my home, and we had 8 people there, but none of them were sworn in, so they weren't council members yet, so we weren't violating anything. That was after our frustration that your team had met with the likes of several other councilmembers whose names I'm not going to name tonight, and gave them all sorts of committee seats when they weren't even capable of running some committees, and gave them all of the rewards they probably earned supporting you."
Walsh also said there is a strong reason why there have been some meetings at her house, as she's not medically able to appear at the City/Council Building.
"As many people know, I have a physical ailment going on, and I am not allowed outside of my house, I am quarantined. Which is why people come to my home and meet many times. Do we have meetings here of 2-4 council members? Yes, we have, but we have not violated FIOA in any way, shape, or form."
Walsh finished by wondering why Gray decided to go public with her accusations, instead of holding these conversations in private, or in a formal complaint.
"Just because I decided not to play in her playground and act like I'm a 12-year-old all the time, she decides not to report it to the ethics commission, why? But she decides to put it on a TV tape? That makes a whole lot of sense."
Councilwoman Shané Darby, who was absent from Thursday's meeting, spoke after being on the losing end of the 7-6 votes in January 2021, saying she had not been contacted about any structure conversations.
"I was not reached out to, this was not a team effort. I was not reached out to by anyone from Councilman Chris Johnson to contribute to these rules. I did not have a voice in any of this, so this was not a collaborative effort."
Johnson, Walsh, and Oliver were joined on the majority side in those key votes by Bregetta Fields, Nathan Field, Maria Cabrera, and James Spadola.
Michelle Harlee, Yolanda McCoy, and then-Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon joined Darby, Gray, and Congo on the losing end.
Congo finished the evening by saying he hopes in the future disagreements over protocols can take place behind closed doors.
"We don't to be remembered as the council people tune in just to see a circus, we don't want to be a part of that."