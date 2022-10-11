Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby's public safety reform package has turned its attention to the Wilmington Fire Department.
Darby introduced an ordinance at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting that would call on the Mayor to create a mid-level officer position focused on recruiting.
Darby's ordinance comes a month after Wilmington Fire Chief John Looney appeared before City Council speaking about a department that has 143 firefighters, down from the authorized strength of 156, ahead of a Wilmington Fire Academy scheduled to start next month.
Looney told Council at the time he hoped the potential new recruits could match, or exceed, the current diversity in his department, even as they battle attrition.
"We talk a lot about recruitment, however one of the things we need to start focusing on is retainment," Looney said last month. "It's a different environment now, there's a lot of career departments around us, so that's something that we are discussing among my staff, and we are doing everything we can to retain our employees."
Darby spoke generally on information she said she's heard from within the department.
"Black firefighters are not being recruited at the rate necessary, they are being overlooked for promotion, and punished more harshly than their White counterparts. I am really concerned about the work environment."
Darby said she hopes someone focused strictly on recruiting, similar to a position within the Wilmington Police Department, could help reach her diversity goals.
"We have a problem with recruiting in the Wilmington Fire Department of locals, of more Black and Brown people who are from the City of Wilmington to serve on the Wilmington Fire Department. I think if we're intentional about recruitment, and if we really want to develop a department, we have to be frank. Our Wilmington Fire Department, there are serious issues and allegations in regards to racism and implicit bias."
Darby did not go into further details, and no member of the Wilmington Fire Department responded during the meeting.
She also continued a year-long call for the Wilmington Fire Department to undergo a self-assessment by the Center for Public Safety Excellence's Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI).
301 fire agencies have CFA accreditation, which often takes 3-5 years to achieve, with only the Dover Air Force Base meeting that standard in Delaware, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in the Delaware Valley.
Wilmington, unlike most fire departments in Delaware, is not volunteer-based.
Last November, Darby unveiled what she called the "Jeremy McDole Police Reform Act", which looked to strengthen the city's Civilian Review Board, and also re-evaluate who responds to non-emergency events, including mental health calls.
Darby has said Wilmington needs a Public Safety Director, similar to a role in the New Castle County government, a slot currently filled by former Police Chief Vaughn Bond.
Darby's recruiting and accreditation resolutions are on the schedule for the October 20, 2022 City Council meeting.