For the third time in three months, Wilmington city officials are mourning the death of a person with ties to Wilmington City Council.
Mayor Mike Purzycki announced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that First District Councilwoman Linda Gray had died.
According to the Mayor's Office, Gray's death was announced by her husband Harold. Gray had contracted pneumonia in the past week.
In addition to serving the City of Wilmington, Gray was a former magistrate judge and the former President for many years of the Brandywine Hills Community Association.
Gray was born in Chicago but lived in her district for over 40 years.
In September former City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon died, and in October, just weeks after retiring, Loretta Walsh died.
Purzycki issued the following statement:
"Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant. Linda Gray, who served as the City Council Member for the people of the 1st District, passed away last night. Her death is sad and a shock to us all. We send condolences to Harold and their family. Linda will be missed by many. We are thankful to her for the years she gave to make her local community and Wilmington a better place to live. We offer support to Harold, a former Wilmington Economic Development Director and current Commissioner of the State Public Service Commission, as he grieves. Linda and Harold were devoted to each other and to serving the public. They were a wonderful team. I have directed that City flags fly at half-staff to note Linda’s passing, to celebrate her life and to commemorate her service to the people of Wilmington."