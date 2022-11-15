Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.