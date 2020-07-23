First-term Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dropped out of the race for council president abruptly on deadline day, last Friday, instead, opting to run for re-election her at-large seat.
Her switch was among several, unprecedented last-minute changes in candidates running for city offices, including treasurer Velda Jones Potter initiating a run for mayor against incumbent Mike Purzycki. The two have been at odds for most of their terms.
The same day she withdrew from the council president's race, Councilman Trippi Congo announced he'd seek the council president's position. Dixon said she was well aware of Congo's decision to enter the race before Friday.
"It was my decision...I want to make sure that there is leadership that represents the city of Wilmington--that's still my goal--and still what I'd love to see," she said. "It was difficult to really make that decision, but it was also what I felt was the best decision for me at that point in time," she said. "This would now, in some cases, change strategy-wise in what we needed to do in order to still keep the community at the forefront of what we needed to do."
She turned to Facebook Friday night to express anger and posted:
"I am deeply troubled and dismayed by the undemocratic actions taken today by some of our city’s so-called leaders abusing a loophole in our law that needs to be closed. When it became clear what was transpiring, rather than be an unwitting party, I chose to remove my name from consideration for Council President and return to run for my current seat as an At-Large member of City Council. I remain concerned with the direction of city council, but the actions taken today were not made with Wilmingtonians’ best interests at heart."
She later deleted the post and talked to WDEL about why.
"I realized that...it was in a place of anger," she said. "And we know that good things, a lot of times, don't come out of anger, and we have to come back into a space where we can think about the reason why we decided to get in the race in the first place, and that was for the community."
Dixon said her priorities and goals are still achievable, no matter her role on council.
""We still need definite leadership on city council....to gain more respect back for council as well as so it doesn't become a place where folks just come for entertainment, and pull our tour popcorn..that we actually are a respectful place of government that you can come to and really see that we get actual things done," she said. "Also...the respect level, I think regardless of how we may feel about each other, personally, that that should be pushed out of the window in order to say that we're really serving the city of Wilmington to our best effort...everyone on city council cares about what happens in the City of Wilmington, we just all do it differently, and we all act in a different way in how we show that."
"We want to be able to be a solid, government body that gets things done, and right now, it is hard to say what we've really gotten done this 107th session of city council....so I'm looking forward to the new folks that are coming into city council as well as what our leadership will look like going forward."
She touted her work on issues of blight and housing in the city--that she'd like to continue if re-elected.
"We are super, super excited about where we're going to move next with more housing in the City of Wilmington, it's much-needed right now, especially during COVID, we know how important it is for housing for everyone," she said. "And also ... putting Wilmington work, some of the local hiring policies to make sure that we have opportunities on construction sites so our individuals that need to build up their skills through apprenticeships, that they have the opportunity to do them right here in their own city."
Dixon also takes pride in legislation that allows students to register their vote at their high schools, $18,000 in scholarships for students as well as economic development that helped bring the 76ers Fieldhouse to Wilmington.
She hinted another run for council president could be in her future some day.
"Get back on that higher horse later, but we want to be ready for it, also, because I don't think we were ready for all the changes that were coming on Friday."