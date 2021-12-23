It was June 7, 2013, when Anthony Berry attempted to intervene in an armed robbery at Printz Convenience Market on Governor Printz Boulevard.
He was shot and killed. A co-worker was shot three times but survived.
Now, more than eight years later, Berry's killer has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder.
32-year old Anthony Dale faces life in prison for the shooting when he is sentenced in March.
Dale, and Maleke Brittingham, were arrested in October, 2019, by the Wilmington Police Cold Case Unit.