One of the few parks in Downtown Wilmington could soon be making its way into the hands of a developer.
Humble Park, a small plaza of about 10 trees, 7 benches, and a sculpture on the corner of 4th and Shipley Streets, is being considered to be sold by the city.
City Councilwoman Maria Cabrera pointed out that despite its location across the street from the Delaware Tech campus, it doesn't get a ton of use or attention.
"The park really hasn't really been improved upon. I think there was possibilities we could have made it a beautiful, outdoor space for the students and others to use, but it just doesn't seem like a place for people to sit and gather and sit."
Cabrera said she was part of a clean-up in 2017, that lead to a series of events sponsored by Spaceboy Clothing at the park.
"The park, unfortunately, has been used as a place where people gather. Usually, you have some of the homeless community gathering there. There were drug paraphernalia and things like that found there during the cleanup."
Bob Weir, Director of Wilmington's Department of Real Estate and Housing, was asked by Councilwoman Michelle Harlee if the park's presence was costing the city money.
"Maintenance of parks is a cost to the city, so I know that as a fact. I've also been lead to believe that there has been an inquiry from a developer that is interested in developing more than just these three parcels."
Wilmington City Council voted 9-0 (4 absent) to declare the park as surplus, which would open the door for Weir's department to consider a sale.
There would be challenges for any buyer, as Humble Park is currently listed as "open space", and would need a rezoning to a different category to either put in a business, or potentially mixed-use housing.
There's also a chance it could remain as a park, but Harlee, whose district includes Humble Park, said for the most part, Humble Park remains a mystery.
"It hasn't been utilized, for the most part, since it's been there. As a matter of fact, I'm always being asked 'what is it?' A lot of people don't even realize its a park. They don't even know what it is, so I don't know if that's the reason why it's underutilized."