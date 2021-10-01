Wilmington officials continued to react Friday to a video circulated on social media earlier in the week showing the arrest of a man by a city police officer which some called "police brutality," as the officer slammed the individual's head into a wall several times during the confrontation.
The video in question, shared by vice chair for Delaware Democrats and executive committee member for the Delaware NAACP Coby Owens via Twitter:
This Wilmington police officer should be fired and charged with assault. pic.twitter.com/l5DMrPEn1v— Coby Owens (@CobyJOwens) September 27, 2021
On October 1, 2021, Wilmington City Council President Ernest "Trippi" Congo II publicly released a letter sent to Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy calling for the release of related 911 call audio and body camera footage from the officer involved in the arrest of 44-year-old Dwayne Brown, which took place in a convenience store in the 500 block of New Castle Avenue.
Read the full letter here:
Congo said, as of Friday morning, there had been "no official response" from the Wilmington Police Department in regards to his letter, and the council president criticized the department for their lack of transparency in the face of such an urgent public concern.
"We cannot continue to drag this matter out. The reality is, the longer we delay this process the more frustrated our residents will be," Congo said. "This is not a matter of whether Mr. Brown had a previous criminal history. This has to do with the use of force exhibited by the Wilmington police officer and the repeated assault against Mr. Brown."
He also pointed out Wilmington Police officers have already been provided, and trained in the use of, body cameras earlier this year--a policy introduced by Tracy himself--and said there should be no issue with providing city officials with the requested evidence.
Brown's legal representation, prominent Wilmington Attorney Tom Neuberger and additionally the firm of Jacobs & Crumplar, also issued an update on their client, while unveiling new allegations regarding the interaction.
He said, since the issue is "a great matter of public concern," the public needed to know they'd be filing a civil rights lawsuit in federal court in Delaware before the month was up "for violations of the 8th and 14th Amendments (police excessive force and intentional racial discrimination by a police officer)."
Seeking compensatory and punitive damages from both the city and the officers involved in the "beating," Neuberger said his client has been experiencing ongoing health issues, and claimed the officer involved also used a racial slur.
"Dwayne had preexisting head trauma to the area of his head which was battered by the officer against the counter wall," Neuberger said in emailed correspondence. "He needs medical care and appears to be in a lot of pain. He experiences blackouts, dizziness, and faint feelings. We are quite concerned about serious head injury and are seeking proper medical care for him."
Neuberger also said Brown was called "the 'N' word" during the altercation:
"Such allegations are a very serious matter for our community and we need an independent investigation, outside of the normal 'Delaware Way,' of this beating of an non-violent, unarmed and not threatening 44-year-old Black man, on an alleged non-violent misdemeanor charge, all while using a racial slur, the 'N' word, during the arrest."
---
This story is developing. WDEL has reached out to he Wilmington Police Department for response in regards to the numerous issues included here, and will update if and when a response is received.