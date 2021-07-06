Wilmington City Council President Trippi Congo said he would like to see portions of Wilmington's $55 million allotment of American Recovery Plan funds go towards rewarding front-line COVID workers and security measures in the city.
Speaking during a "Community Conversation" on Facebook Live Tuesday, Congo said City Council is looking for input from residents on how the city should spend the initial $27 million they received from the federal government, although admitting the final call is with the Mayor's office.
Congo was asked if the city was considering a "hazard pay" bonus for front-line workers who worked during the pandemic.
"The guidelines have said that we are able to give premium pay to workers performers performing essential work during the COVID-19 emergency, and they encourage funding to go towards the lower-wage workers. This is something that we as Council will work with our Department of Labor together on, because I feel that it is a must that we do so."
Another area Congo stressed funding should to towards are street cameras in the higher-crime areas of the city, although violence-prevention isn't directly mentioned in the ARPA guidance.
"The guidelines are so broad, that we have to make sure we are being smart enough to allocate the monies towards cameras to monitor the crimes, and towards people to monitor those cameras. It's one thing to have a camera, but if no one is monitoring the camera, it's all for naught.
Congo said even if ARPA restrictions wouldn't allow them to use it with that money, money needs to go in that direction, even if it means tapping into the surplus Delaware claimed at the end of the recent legislative session.
"We have to make it happen. I don't think we can tell a community that is being destroyed by violence that we can't put some of this $55 million towards deterring the crime."
Congo said he doesn't plan to take no for an answer.
"I don't really want to hear an answer that we can't do this, or we can't do this, when our city is just being destroyed by crime, we're being torn apart. A lot of focus is on the shooting, but there are so many other children, so many other neighborhoods that are really suffering. We have to make sure we are finding a way to make these monies go to where they are needed."
Among the other suggestions Congo heard for the money included community resource centers, affordable housing, and other community revitalization measures.
Congo did not announce when he plans the next "Community Conversation" on the ARPA funds, but said he would take the suggestions heard Tuesday to the Mayor's Office.