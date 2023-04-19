Wilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver received a public reprimand after voting to support a grant for an organization run by her brother.
The Wilmington Ethics Commission handed down the decision after receiving a complaint that in 2020 Oliver voted to support a 196-page resolution identifying beneficiaries of grants, which included Our Youth, Inc., whose CEO and President is her brother, Norman Oliver.
Our Youth was awarded $200,000 in the 2021 action plan, which was passed in the May 14, 2020 Wilmington City Council's Community Development and Urban Planning meeting.
Oliver is on the committee, and instead of voting "present", as required by city code any time "he or she has a personal or private interest", Oliver voted yes during a unanimous supporting vote of the grants.
"I was voting on a whole package, not an individual line item. My vote wasn't the deciding vote, so it was all a misfortune," Oliver told WDEL on Wednesday night.
Oliver went on to say the intends to remain in contact with the legal department going forward to make sure none of her relatives have any connection to future legislation she might need to place a vote upon.
"I do apologize to the Ethics Committee (sic), and I do apologize to the constituents."