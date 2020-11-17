Delaware will play host to its first PGA Tour event as Wilmington Country Club has been named the host of the 2022 BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship is one of the events making up the FedEx Cup playoffs, and the Delaware stop is the third time it will be played in the mid-Atlantic after being primarily rooted in Illinois.
The event is expected to be held in late August 2022 on the South Course at Wilmington Country Club, which opened in 1902.
It marks the first top-level professional golf tournament in Delaware since the McDonalds Championship, which morphed into the LPGA Championship, took place at DuPont Country Club from 1987 to 2004.
Prior winners of the BMW Championship include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson.
Wilmington Country Club has played host to major events in the past, including the 1913 U.S. Women's Amateur, the 1965 and 1978 Junior Amateur, the 1971 U.S. Amateur, the 1978 U.S. Girls Junior, and the 2003 U.S. Mid-Amateur. The 2013 Palmer Cup competition between Europe and the United States also took place there, including 2019 BMW Championship winner Justin Thomas.
The BMW will host 70 players in the final event before the 30-man TOUR Championship the following week.