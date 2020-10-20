A Wilmington couple hopes they can help teach your kids some of the basics on the coronavirus pandemic.
Neal Goldstein and Joanna Suder co-wrote the new book Pandemics for Babies, which attempts to simply the sometimes-complicated terms that have become normalized during the pandemic.
"Words like contact tracing, quarantine, isolation, we talk about them in this book, and we try to break them down into very straight-forward, understandable definition," Goldstein said.
Goldsein works as an epidemiologist, while Suder is a public health attorney.
The book is the latest in the Australian-based Baby University penned by their other co-author Chris Ferrie, that the couple became familiar with when they purchased a few books for their son.
"We have Quantum Physics for Babies, and my favorite, Evolution for Babies, and he really likes them."
You can already purchase the book on Kindle, and will be available in print on October 27.
They're also not done, next up is Germ Theory for Babies, which will be coming soon.
--
Information from NBC10 was used in this report.